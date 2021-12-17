‘The Minamata Case’, a film with Johnny Depp, has arrived on Sky

On 17 September it premiered on Sky Cinema One and streaming on NOW the film The Minamata case, written and directed by Andrew Levitas. Tell the true story of Eugene Smith, interpreted by Johnny Depp, the magazine photographer Life who in the early 1970s, through a reportage, documented what happened after a mercury poisoning that occurred in Minamata, a village in Japan.

This story is taken from the book that the photojournalist himself wrote, together with his wife

The cast consists of Tadanobu Asano, Jun Kunimura, Bill Night, Minami Hinase and Hiroyuki Sanada.

The action of the story takes place in 1971, in New York, in a period in which Smith he prefers solitude to work. The editor of the magazine Life, Robert Hayes, (Bill Nighy) asks him to reach out Minamata, a Japanese village suffering from mercury poisoning. The cause is the chemical industry Chisso Corporation which causes pollution. Minamata is formed by fishermen and Smith he photographs the sacrifices that the inhabitants make in order not to allow themselves to be disheartened by the disease. The photojournalist, accompanied by his wife, also documents above all the commitment that the village has to receive compensation from the government and industry.

Smith’s work was from 1971 to 1973

This reportage will lead him to undergo changes in his private life and to become very famous all over the world.

This photographer, in fact, in 1972 was attacked by some employees of the Chisso. He survives, but loses sight in one eye. It will be his wife, in fact, to continue his work, after his death in 1978 due to diabetes. Smith he is also remembered for his reports on Second World War.

Johnny Depp, therefore, he embodies a man of great morality, full of courage and who does not care about putting his life in danger. The actor managed to capture and communicate all the characteristics of this man so precious to the world. A person who stirred the conscience and indignant the public.

The work of this photographer was accompanied by the soundtrack of Ryuichi Sakamoto

The film ‘The Minamata case‘was presented at the last Berlin Film Festival. It has received a lot of positive reviews. In fact, the presence of extras really affected by heavy forms of the disease was appreciated. Which could appear gratuitous and unpleasant. The film, unfortunately, was penalized by the events concerning the love life of Johnny Depp. Hence, the work skipped theaters and only came out on streaming platforms.

