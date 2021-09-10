The Minamata case, Johnny Depp in a true story

online the trailer of the film set in 1971 based on a true story, with a Johnny Depp in a particular state of grace who plays a Life photographer who becomes aware of the cases of poisoning in the Japanese village Minamata



It is coming The Minamata case, Sky Original film based on a true story. In 1971, the American photographer Eugene Smith learns of cases of poisoning in the Japanese village of Minamata. Sent to the scene by the editor of Life magazine, Eugene connects with the local fishing community and, aided by translator Aileen and other activists, documents everything with his camera. In this way he will be able to make known to the whole world the danger of environmental pollution of the Japanese chemical industry Chisso.

Directed by Andrew Levitas, the biopic stars Johnny Depp as Eugene Smith along with Bill Nighy in those of Life director Robert Hayes e Minami in those of Aileen. The film arrives exclusively on Sky Cinema and streaming on Now since September 17, 2021.