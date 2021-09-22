The Minamata case, Johnny Depp’s return to NOW in a biopic

Johnny Depp plays the photographer Eugene Smith, author in the 1970s of a famous report on mercury pollution in Japan. The film is available on NOW, which can be viewed with the Cinema Pass.

If you are a fan of Johnny Depp and regret his great performances in this difficult time of his career, you will be very pleased to know that about NOW the biopic is available The Minamata case, unreleased in Italian cinemas: completed in 2020 and directed by actor Andrew Levitas, it is one of the star’s latest engagements, who is still engaging in a character who really existed, linked to a social cause that caused a sensation at the time. So let’s examine where the inspiration for The Minamata case comes from and understand how the project was born.

The Minamata case, the story of the film with Johnny Depp

The Minamata case is based on a true story, that of photographer W. Eugene Smith (1918-1978). Renowned for his reports published in the famous magazine Life, Eugene had documented World War II in the Pacific theater, at least until a grenade held back his journalistic and artistic commitment. The film sees him emerge from a state of near-confinement in 1971, spurred on by a Japanese translator named Aileen: the coastal city of Minamata is plagued bymercury poisoning, caused by an industrial pollution of the Chisso company. Eugene knows his trusty Minolta camera can make a difference in the challenge with a power not only greater than him, but also of the traumatized innocents, who fear even his good intentions.

The Minamata case, who was W. Eugene Smith

Born in Wichita in Kansas, at 13 years old the very young W. Eugene Smith, which Johnny Depp chose to play, he discovered vocation of photography. His passion became a career on the occasion of a significant and traumatic event: the New York Times in 1934 he published a photo of him of the Arkansas River, which had become a sea of ​​mud due to some storms in the Midwest, the same ones that starved his farmer father, who committed suicide. By 1938 Smith had become a Newsweek already a point of reference for photo-reports, even if his character made him indigestible to colleagues, especially for his conviction that his more manageable 35mm Contax fit better for his work, compared to the more cumbersome machines he was asked to use. The aforementioned grenade hit him in 1945 during the Battle of Okinawa, while by now his images in Life had become part of the history of visual journalism.

The book “Minamata“, containing the shots that denounced the tragedy, was published in 1975: in particular, a photo caused a sensation,”Tomoko and Mother in the Bath“, where a mother washed her malformed daughter. Smith died a few years later in New York, in 1978.

Johnny Depp on the Minamata case

Is important that The Minamata case, especially for the issues it addresses as well as for theinterpretation of Johnny Depp, is now retrieved and streamed on NOW (as part of the Cinema + Entertainment Pass, which can be activated by new customers at the special price of € 3 for the first month). Johnny Depp is having a very difficult time in his career, due to the negative publicity resulting from the stormy separation from Amber Heard, and director Andrew Levitas has done everything in recent months to ensure that this feature film, shot in 2019, does not lost due to these controversies. Depp said this about his commitment in The Minamata case, in an interview with ET Canada:

Doing him justice was important, because I played a lot of characters who were real people, based on real experiences, like Donnie Brasco. It is a commitment that you can only make if you discover a fascination that turns you on something. The more I found out about Smith, the more I loved him and the more I understood why people distanced themselves from him. He definitely couldn’t stand stupid people.

