“The Minamata case”, on demand the latest film with Johnny Depp

Presented to Berlin, The Minamata case by Andrew Levitas is the true story – told, it would seem, even with a certain sincerity and precision – of Eugene Smith (Johnny Depp), an icon of American photojournalism who in 1970 is now in the terminal phase of his career. In personal and professional crisis, worn out by the life of a war correspondent, broke, stuck to the bottle, en route with his children and the magazine Life for which he produces reportage, he is almost convinced to end it when he finds on his hands the tragic story of a Japanese fishing village, Minamata, poisoned by mercury spilled into the sea with impunity by the large chemical company Chiasso. Contacted by an interpreter – his future wife, a consultant for the film – who begs him to leave and tell the story, he decides to react by completing his last great photo shoot which includes some of the most famous shots of the 20th century.

A denouncing film with closing credits studded with photos of recent environmental disasters, a solid, honest, old-fashioned biopic, devoid of flickers but of intense drama, “Minamata” taken from the book of the same name by the Smiths arrives directly in streaming on Sky and NowTv. Perhaps to reconfirm the sad status of a tarnished star of his performer and producer. Johnny Depp, accused of mistreatment by his ex-wife, currently returning from the bankruptcy lawsuit filed against the Sun for having called him a “wifes hitter”, for his vicissitudes he has already shouted a conspiracy – perhaps even rightly. “I was condemned by Hollywood even before the law,” he comments on the ostracism suffered at home, where the film does not have a distribution.

Removed from the next Pirates of the Caribbean, replaced in Fantastic Beasts, for five years now Depp has been in a moment of his life quite similar to that of his last character and it is natural to think that he seeks redemption in the role. Brilliant, gruff, stubborn, a little bohemian, Eugene Smith gives it back to us as best he can: in a cursed anti-hero key, submerged in make-up. A performance in full comfort zone but spot on, in balance because in perfect communion with the rest of the film. With a protagonist who stays in his place and lets the story speak, or rather the camera. Much space is left to the extras who, really affected by the disease, still bear the signs of the story on their skin. Because on a medical level from that environmental disaster even a pathology resulted, the syndrome of Minamata (mercury poisoning).

Loading... Advertisements

In the film, Smith, always prey to his contradictions, must be able to win the trust of a broken community if he is to document the malformations caused by toxic waste, reveal the horror to the world and hope to win the battle against an evil corporation, from which will suffer severe reprisals. A story that celebrates and gives luster to the power of photography carried in triumph in the last scene where the harrowing is recreated Tomoko’s bathroom – modern piety which portrays a mother with her sick daughter in her womb – and restores meaning to the role of the media, which is responsible for the denunciation. A mission, according to the character of Depp in strong controversy with the publishing industry, which has long been neglected. The approach is sober, respectful, in line with Japanese culture, for a film of civic and political commitment well built on the story of real author’s shots, and therefore far from titles such as Erin Brockovich and the most recent Bad waters.