The Minamata case: on home video in November | Cinema

starring Johnny Depp, Shadow of Spies and many other November home video releases from Eagle Pictures.

Below you can read the official press release with all the information:

THE NEW HOME VIDEO NEWS FOR NOVEMBER 2021

SPY-STORY, COLLECTION BOXES,

CULT SOULS AND UNMISSABLE TV SERIES

ON HOME VIDEO THANKS TO EAGLE PICTURES

From November 3rd, “THE SHADOW OF SPIES”, an intriguing one, is coming

spy-story inspired by the real story of Greville Wynne, British spy

during the Cold War played by Benedict Cumberbatch,

available in DVD, Blu-ray and 4K.

Also from 3 November comes “IL CASO MINAMATA”, which marks

the return to the big screen of Johnny Depp, here struggling

with a stunning performance as the photographer

W. Eugene Smith, published in DVD and Blu-ray formats.

November 17 will be the turn of “EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE – SENZA BREATH”,

deep psychological thriller with an exceptional cast composed by the Oscar ©

Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan and Sam Claflin, available on DVD and Blu-ray.

From 3 November it will be available in a brand new ecological and recyclable package

also the cult anime “TOKYO GODFATHER” by Satoshi Kon, published

for the first time in Blu-ray format with three collector cards inside.

Many Eagle Pictures collectible boxes: not to be missed

“WOODY ALLEN COLLECTION”, containing 8 DVD films by the famous director

in an ecological and recyclable edition, the “ÉRIC ROHMER BOX”

with 12 DVD films by one of the most important authors of the Nouvelle Vague,

and the “SERGIO LEONE BOX – THE TRILOGY OF TIME”

limited edition with the last three films of the great filmmaker on Blu-Ray.

Also by Maestro Sergio Leone on November 17 arrives in Home Video

also “THE GOOD, THE UGLY, THE BAD”, an unmissable re-edition

of the latest chapter of the dollar trilogy in Blu-Ray and 4K format,

with a numbered collector’s card inside.

From November 24th, appointment with “HANNIBAL”, the box set

with the first full season of the Cannibal Inspired TV Series

most famous in the history of cinema, available on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Lots of Home Video news coming in November thanks to Eagle Pictures. It begins on November 3 with “SHADOW OF SPIES” by Dominic Cooke, an intriguing spy-story inspired by the real story of Greville Wynne, British spy during the Cold War played by the star Benedict Cumberbatch, available in DVD, Blu-ray and 4K. At the center of the story is Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch), an English businessman who during the years of Cold War became a spy recruited by MI 6 British intelligence to obtain information Due to his work, in fact, Wynne used to travel to Eastern Europe, which prompted the secret services to hire him as a courier so as to obtain from his Russian source, Oleg Penkovsky Merab Ninidze top secret information on the Soviet nuclear program and the Cuban missile crisis A recruitment, that of Wynne, which led him to take dangerous paths and risk his own life to save the world from a nuclear catastrophe.

Always from November 3 goes out “THE MINAMATA CASE” by Andrew Levitas, which marks the return to the big screen of Johnny Depp, here grappling with an extraordinary performance as photographer W. Eugene Smith, published in DVD and Blu-ray. After the work done during the Second World War, the war photographer W. Eugene Smith in the 1970s he went to Japan for a service commissioned by Ralph Graves Smith, director of Life. The photojournalist will document the disease scandal that has struck a community on the coast due to mercury poisoning caused by the Chisso Corporation, as local police and the government hush up the incident.

The November 17 it will be the turn of “EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE – WITHOUT BREATH” by Vaughn Stein, available in DVD and Blu-ray. A deep psychological thriller with an exceptional cast composed of Oscar winner © Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Michelle Monaghan (True Detective) and Sam Claflin (Peaky Blinders), who tackles the theme of trauma in an authentic and moving way. Philip Clark (Casey Affleck) is a young psychiatrist who sees his professional and personal world collapse after a patient’s suicide. He torments himself over not being able to save her, and when the victim’s brother James (Sam Claflin) becomes a part of his life, the tension escalates further. James accuses the doctor of his sister’s death and begins a game of slaughter to demolish everything he has built, first by making friends with his daughter and then by courting his wife Michelle Monaghan. He will have no peace until the Clark family is destroyed.

In November, moreover, the brand new releases arrive for the GREEN series by Eagle Pictures GREEN SOULS BLUE-RAY, plastic free editions containing the best of Japanese animated productions in Blu-ray format. From 3 November will be available in these unreleased ecological and recyclable packaging the cult anime “TOKYO GODFATHER” by Satoshi Kon, released for the first time in Blu-ray format with inside three collectible cards. In Tokyo, on Christmas Eve, three tramps find a beautiful baby girl in the trash. After some uncertainty, the three friends decide to find the little girl’s parents: it is the beginning of an adventure that will put them in front of their past and will change their future forever.

Also for the Green series by Eagle Pictures, from November 17 is coming “WOODY ALLEN COLLECTION”, unmissable box containing 8 DVD movies by the famous director enclosed in an ecological and recyclable edition, including the unmissable comedies “Anything Else”, “Hollywood Ending”, And “As long as it works”, the films that have marked the career of the New York filmmaker such as “Match Point” And “Scoop”, with “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”, “To Rome With Love” And “Midnight in Paris”.

From 10 November will also be available on “ÉRIC ROHMER BOX” with 12 films in DVD format by one of the greatest exponents of the Nouvelle Vague: from the historical genre of “La Marchesa Von” to the cycle of Comedies and Proverbs with masterpieces such as “The green ray” And “Pauline to the beach”Up to the tales of the seasons, the box contains all the most beautiful works of one of the greatest transalpine filmmakers.

November 17 it will be the turn of the “SERGIO LEONE BOX – THE TRILOGY OF TIME”, an unmissable edition a limited edition with inside the last three films of the filmmaker in Blu-Ray format. Western masterpieces “Once Upon a Time in the West” with Henry Fonda, Claudia Cardinale and Charles Bronson, e “Down the head” with Rod Steiger and James Coburn and the film Testament “Once upon a time in America” with Robert De Niro and James Woods, arrive in Home Video thanks to Eagle Pictures in an edition to be collected, enriched by a exclusive 30-page book with inside the original screenplay from “Once upon a time in America”.

Also by Maestro Sergio Leone from 17 November arrives for the 4KULT series from Eagle Pictures “THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY”, an unmissable re-edition in 4K + Blu-ray + DVD format (extra content) with a numbered collector’s card inside. With this film, which stars a grandiose Clint Eastwood, Sergio Leone in 1966 completed his famous one dollar trilogy, handing over to the western genre one of its cornerstones, and to the history of cinema an absolute masterpiece still today a source of inexhaustible inspiration for contemporary directors. While the Civil War rages on, three unscrupulous men and ideals live on the fringes of legality: Tuco (the Ugly), Joe (the Good), and Sentenza (the Bad). The Bad is looking for a loot hidden in a tomb by a certain Bill Carson, but a series of strange circumstances cause the Good to discover the name written on the tomb and the Ugly to identify its location. The three, however, have no trust in each other, nor do they want to share the huge sum of money, so they start the treasure hunt separately, until they find themselves in a graveyard for the final showdown.

From 24 November appointment with “HANNIBAL”, the box with the first full season of the TV Series Inspired by the most famous cannibal in the history of cinema, available in DVD and Blu-Ray. Acclaimed by critics around the world and NBC for its realism and intelligence, the series tells the story story of Hannibal Lecter, which before the face of Anthony Hopkins takes on the glacial gaze of Mads Mikkelsen. Before “The Silence of the Lambs” and of “Red Dragon”, Hannibal Lecter was a brilliant FBI psychiatrist. Here he joins a gifted criminal profiler, Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), who has the special gift of being able to empathize with any individual and put himself in their shoes. After a particularly grueling case chasing a serial killer known as the Minnesota Shrike, Will Graham threatens to leave. Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne), the head of the FBI’s behavioral sciences unit, desperately needs Will on his team to solve difficult cases, so he enlists Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) to ensure mental well-being. by Will. But unbeknownst to Will, Hannibal has his own particular vision of these horrific crimes and the psychopaths who commit them: while Will catches brutal killers, he is unknowingly sitting in front of the most gifted killer of all.

SOURCE: Eagle Pictures