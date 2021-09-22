The Minamata case: plot, cast and the true story behind the film with Johnny Depp







There are men in the world who, even without wearing masks or having superpowers, are able to perform feats capable of having such a resonance as to be able to save numerous human lives. These are people who have always been committed to fighting against injustices and continually careful to expose the evil perpetrated by others. One of these men was William Eugene Smith, documentary photographer whose life is told in the film The Minamata case, directed by Andrew Levitas, who focuses on his photographic reports made in the Japanese city of Minamata, which have revealed to the world the effects of a lethal disease.

The film, based on the book of the same name written by Smith himself in collaboration with Aileen Mioko Smith, retraces the events that led to the discovery of Minamata disease. It is a neurological syndrome caused by acute mercury poisoning, symptoms of which include ataxia, paraesthesia and numerous other damage to audio, vision and joints. Premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, the film was received very positively by critics, who praised its dramatic intensity and fidelity to real events.







Several times postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Minamata case it will finally be able to be seen also in Italy, demonstrating once again the ability of cinema to remember terrible events in the hope that they will never happen again. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and to true story behind the film. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the title in their catalog.

The Minamata case: the plot of the film

The story opens in New York in 1971. The famous photojournalist William Eugene Smith he is now a shadow of himself. Alcoholic, in controversy with the world of information and no longer any relationship with his children, he lives in solitude and refuses to work. The editor of Life magazine Robert Hayes offers him to travel to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, ravaged by mercury poisoning, the result of decades of industrial pollution by the Chisso Corporation. The Japanese translator is also begging him to go there Aileen, who wants the world to know what is happening.

Arriving at the site, Smith comes into contact with the fishing community of the village and, armed with his camera, documents their efforts to live with the serious illness, precisely called “Minamata disease” and their passionate campaign to obtain a compensation from Chisso, an important Japanese chemical company, and from the government of the country. Images of Smith from the poisoned village give the disaster a heartbreaking human dimension, and his initial assignment turns into a life-changing experience.

The Minamata case: the cast of the film

To interpret the photographer William Eugene Smith there is the famous actor Johnny Depp, who said he was immediately attracted to the part, considering Smith a true hero. His involvement in the project was such that he decided to also cover the role of producer. His intense performance was then particularly praised and indicated as one of the best of his career. Next to him, in the role of Robert Hayes, is the actor Bill Nighy, while Aileen is played by the Japanese actress Minami, here in his first international role. They complete the cast Hiroyuki Sanada in the role of Mitsuo Yamazaki, Jun Kunimura in those of Junichi Nojima e Katherine Jenkins as Millie.

The Minamata case: the real story behind the film

As anticipated, that of The Minamata case is a dramatic true story starring photojournalist William Eugene Smith. He, with his activity as a photographer, was instrumental in unveiling to the world the Minamata disease, which had already been identified for the first time in 1956. This was the result of inorganic mercury pollution of the waters perpetrated by a chemical factory in owned by the Chisso Corporation. As people and animals consumed fish, crustaceans and vegetables bathed in the waters, they began to suffer from mercury poisoning.

The Chisso Corporation actually polluted such waters as early as 1932 and continued to do so until 1968, when the government recognized Minamata disease as a cause of poisoning. Naturally, Chisso was aware that their waste was polluting the area, causing obvious problems. It is at this point that Smith comes into play, called to document what was happening in the Japanese city. In the early 1970s, Smith was a man of alcohol and self-pity, but his company Aileen Mioko prompted him to accept the job.

However, Smith’s task was hindered on several occasions, with Chisso also commissioning some physical attacks against him to stop documenting everything. The photographer, however, was not intimidated and continued to take photographs of the sick and the places where they lived. Once published, his shots helped bring global attention to what was happening, while also helping locals win their lawsuits against Chisso. Cleaning of the area then began in 1977, but the waters were not considered safe until 1997. To date, over 2,265 have contracted the disease, and 1,784 of these have died.

The Minamata case: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

The Minamata case you will be able to see it in the first tv on Sky Cinema One Friday 17th September at 21.15, while it will also be possible to see it in streaming on NOW and on demand. Thanks to the Extra section, Sky customers for more than three years and with Sky Cinema will be able to see the film first of all on demand in the aforementioned section.

Source: IMDb, HistoryvsHollywood