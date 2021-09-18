The Minamata case, review of the film with Johnny Depp

In recent years the news regarding Johnny Depp were, in large part, those concerning his private life, which however ended up influencing his career as well (the loss of the role in Fantastic beasts) while some of his more recent films (City of lies, Waiting for the barbarians) had a difficult or limited distribution: it also happened with The Minamata case, distributed by us on home video and already available in other countries, but not yet released in American theaters.

In the film, Depp plays W. Eugene Smith, a renowned American photojournalist, author of many photo shoots for Life magazine, but in 1971 he is adrift, both at work and in the private sector: money begins to run out, he has a bad relationship with children, and often and willingly sticks to the bottle. One day a Japanese interpreter, Aileen (Minami) brings to his attention what is happening in the coastal town of Minamata, where the water has been contaminated for years by substances released from a local factory, causing serious and irreversible diseases to the inhabitants; initially reluctant to return to Japan, where he had worked as a war photographer during the Second World War, Smith decides to go to Minamata to document the situation and make a report that can help turn the spotlight on the affair globally.

In the wake of headlines such as Erin Brockovich or Bad waters, a story of social denunciation, directed by Andrew Levitas and which is based on the book Minamata, written by Eugene and Aileen themselves.

It is therefore a biopic that reconstructs the events in a partially, inevitably, fictionalized or simplified way, and does so through the gaze, both with the naked eye and behind the lens of the camera, of the protagonist: the journey undertaken by Eugene leads him not only to discover firsthand a dramatic reality, immersed in a distant world, from its rules and habits, but it is also a journey that makes him rediscover some parts of himself, both in terms of human relationships and for the satisfaction of doing well your job.

In fact, it is also a film that explores the power of photography as a means of information as well as artistic expression: a tool for expressing oneself without the need for words, creating powerful images that can take on a symbolic value by enclosing much more than what you see. , but also an intimate gesture (reference is also made to the belief that a photo takes away part of the soul of its subject, but perhaps also of the author); moreover, in an era in which we are used to the instant and global sharing of an image with a simple click, photography is also reflected here as a material object, and therefore precious but at the same time risky: from the slow and meticulous development of a negative until you get to the printed photo, enclosed and sent in an envelope maybe on the other side of the world.

Loading... Advertisements

The director himself is active, as well as a filmmaker, also as a painter and sculptor, and therefore he took great care of the visual part of the film, preferring a cold light that particularly enhances the colors of the ocean, and black and white to reproduce some of the famous shots taken by the photographer, accompanying the images with the music of one of the most loved and acclaimed Japanese composers in the world, Ryuichi Sakamoto.

What the film instead leaves in the background are more details on the life of Eugene Smith, which are barely hinted at, from his previous experience in Japan, the relationship with his children, the passion for jazz (reference to what will become the Jazz Loft Project).

The Minamata case it is however a film that tells its story without giving in too much to rhetoric, and can count on an artistically fit Depp (who is also its producer), who in addition to his umpteenth transformation also physical, gives the character humanity, acumen, and also a certain dose of irony, characteristics that contribute to the final success of the film.

Evaluation of Matilde Capozio:

7 on 10