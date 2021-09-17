The Minamata case, the new Sky Original movie with Johnny Depp arrives. From 17 September

The American actor is the protagonist of the film directed by Andrew Levitas which tells the story of a photojournalist of Life magazine Eugene Smith who at the beginning of the 70s was able to document the consequences of mercury poisoning in the Japanese village of Minamata. The film is aired on Sky Cinema Uno on Friday 17 September at 9.15 pm, streaming on NOW and available on demand

He arrives premiered on Sky Cinema Uno on Friday 17 September at 9.15 pm, in streaming on NOW ( also available on demand) the film "The Minamata case" i n which stands out the masterful interpretation from Johnny Depp who here plays the role of the magazine's photojournalist Life, Eugene Smith who at the beginning of the 70s was able to document the consequences of mercury poisoning in the Japanese village of Minamata, with one of the most successful reports of his career and the most famous in the history of journalism. Based on a true story told in a book written by photographer Smith himself and his wife, the cast includes alongside Depp himself, Hiroyuki Sanada, Minami Hinase, Bill Nighy, Jun Kunimura and Tadanobu Asano.

New York, 1971. The famous photojournalist W. Eugene Smith (Johnny Depp) is now a shadow of himself. Alcoholic, in controversy with the world of information and without any relationship with his children, he lives in solitude and refuses to work. But an assignment from Life magazine editor Robert Hayes, (Bill Nighy), takes him to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, ravaged by mercury poisoning, the result of decades of industrial pollution by the Chisso Corporation, a major company. Japanese chemistry. There Smith makes contact with the fishing community of the village and, armed with his camera, documents their efforts to live with the serious illness caused by mercury poisoning (called “Minamata disease”) and their passionate campaign. to obtain compensation from Chisso and the Japanese government. Images of Smith from the poisoned village give the disaster a heartbreaking human dimension, and his initial assignment turns into a life-changing experience.

A true story

Eugene Smith, a photojournalist famous for his World War II coverage, moved to the fishing village of Minamata with his wife, Aileen Mioko Smith, in 1971, and stayed there until 1973. The aim was to create a report on the effects. in the long term of the so-called Minamata disease, due to the spill of mercury into the aquifers by the chemical company Chisso. In 1972, Smith was violently assaulted by Chisso employees around Tokyo. He survived, but with impaired vision in one eye. His wife continued her work during her convalescence.

