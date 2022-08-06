The mind-blowing demands of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded changes to the Premier League club’s training facilities.

The Portuguese striker was unimpressed with Carrington’s condition when he returned to the club at the start of the 2021/22 season, especially the pool. The former Real Madrid star joined United last summer and finished the season as top scorer, despite an overall disappointing campaign. According to DailyMirror, Ronaldo’s main complaint is that Carrington’s swimming pools fall far short of the standards expected at a club the size of Manchester United.

Very demanding Ronaldo

There are said to be “loose, chipped and missing tiles” in swimming pools, which is a clear security risk. He has since refused to use them. Ronaldo has made sure he has access to a swimming pool at his home as he looks to maintain his level of performance as far into his career as possible. The criticisms have been taken on board by the club and repairs have been ordered to be completed before the start of pre-season, a move new manager Erik ten Hag will certainly approve of. A new £200,000 boiler system is also being put in place by United, as there were serious hot and cold water issues during the winter months.