43-year-old Alessandro Brambilla is the technical director of the winning team of the «Formula 3» World Championship.

“I live my life a quarter of a mile at a time.” There is no sentence more apt than that of Dominic Toretto, the character played by Vin Diesel in the film saga “Fast & Furious” to describe the arcorese Alessandro Brambilla.

The mind of the “Trident” team dreams of the Formula One circus

After Gilera’s past victories, Arcore returns to write important pages in the world of engines thanks to the 43-year-old, technical director of “Trident Motorsport” and fresh from winning the Formula 3 world championship. Brambilla, fueled by true passion born at an early age and then cultivated through her studies, obtaining a degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Bergamo.

From there began the path of Brambilla who in 2002 joined his first team: the “Vergani Racing” of Roncello which at the time was racing in the World Series category. An apprenticeship that continued for many years until a great opportunity in Ferrari. In fact, the 43-year-old was in the Prancing Horse team for some time.

«I joined Ferrari around 2010 – says Brambilla – There I took care of young talents, accompanying them both on the track and in the simulator. The assignment led me for a period to leave Brianza and temporarily move to Modena in order to always be close to the headquarters in Maranello. After that in 2014 the opportunity to move to Trident Motorsport presented itself and I accepted ».

A sweaty goal

However, the one inside the trident stable was not an easy path for Brambilla, but a real commitment that after years of sweat and sacrifice has managed to repay the work done with great success.

“When I joined the team seven years ago, we say that it was not exactly what it is today – continues Brambilla – We have done a great job of growth from many points of view, becoming very competitive until reaching the victory in the Formula 3 world championship of this one. year: the first in the history of our team for which we are truly delighted ».

Within the team, the positions held by Brambilla range in many areas. He is the point of reference both for the maintenance of the car and for the procurement of spare parts. But not only for the single-seater, but for all the components used by the team as technical instruments and software, up to finally managing relations with the technical delegates of the championship organization.

At work for the 2022 World Cup

“Now we are already working to prepare for the 2022 world championship – concludes Brambilla – To date we cannot say if we will be able to repeat the success, but I can say that we will do everything to continue to be competitive by fighting for the top three positions”.

Finally, the Arcorese wanted to leave a thought for young people who dream one day of being able to enter this highly sought-after sector. «The advice I can give to young people is to have a strong passion and to always cultivate it. That is the starting point and it is a necessary condition to have because there is a lot of stress in this sector. We are always traveling around the world and we have little time to relax, so you have to be motivated by a great desire to be able to move forward ».

(in the cover photo the 43-year-old Alessandro Brambilla, technical director of “Trident Motorsport”, the freshly winning team of the Formula 3 world championship)