The Miners flee to the USA! Bitcoin at $ 100,000 by 2022

As an article in The Guardian today, January 16, for those who want to buy computers and other technological equipment useful for mining, i.e. the process of extracting Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, Kosovo has great sales and bargains these days.

This is because many miners have put their equipment up for sale at bargain prices and are trying to move elsewhere, after the government Mining is temporarily prohibited due to the high energy use that it requires and the crisis on this side that the country is going through.

The Kosovo up to now it has been one of the countries where mining has mainly been concentrated due to the reduced costs of energy, which is almost entirely supplied by low-cost coal.

Kosovo’s decision to ban Bitcoin mining and others cryptocurrencies is the consequence of a serious energy crisis of the country, a similar ban has already been applied by China, Kazakhstan and Erdogan also threatens in this sense, but the latter not for reasons related to energy, but because digital currencies put the Turkish Lira at risk, which at the moment it is subject to very strong volatility.

Decisions of this type generally have many repercussions on the markets, causing the price of cryptocurrencies to fluctuate, however in this specific case the flight of the miners to the USA could be advantageous, where it is estimated that after the bans many miners preferred to move, also because, with all the opposition of the Fed, bans are not threatened Bitcoin indeed, many first-choice investors are concentrated.

US growth in mining, in the first place, could according to the Bitcoin Bulls, from Saylor to Novogratz, actually have a positive impact on the markets and sanction the explosion of the price of cryptocurrency in 2022. This is because, if in China and Kosovo energy costs less, in these countries it is also extracted from fossil and non-renewable sources, that is it pollutes, and this has kept many important investors away from the market until now BTC, concerned about the environmental impact of Bitcoins.

But, if in USE electricity costs more, it is largely obtained from completely renewable sources of energy, which reduce the environmental impact and bring those same investors who were previously frightened closer together. In short, the escape of the miners, which seems to intensify in the 2022, it could soon blow up the price of the coin and see the predictions they see come true BTC at $ 100,000 per unit within the year.

Let’s start with order and see what is happening in Kosovo Right now. A series of contingencies have led to an energy crisis never seen before with continuous black out all over the country.

Hence the government’s decision to ban the business of cryptocurrency mining on a temporary basis. Now, “mining Bitcoins”, that is, creating them, is done through a series of high-powered computers that interact with each other and try to solve complex calculations, solved which a token is extracted. This process consumes a gigantic amount of electricity, to make the idea, according to a study conducted from the University of Cambridge, in the space of a year, 125.96 TWh are consumed for the world Bitcoin mining process, as much as an entire nation if we consider that only 121 TWh are needed to power Argentina.

Since Kosovo is one of the countries where energy, which comes entirely from coal, it is cheaper it is, or rather it was, also one of the favorite countries of Bitcoin miners.

In order to stem the problem of the energy crisis, Kosovo in the wake of other governments has therefore decided to impose a temporary ban on mining of cryptocurrencies in the country, which is pushing miners, i.e. those who work and invest in these mining processes, to flee to other destinations where activity is still possible.

The situation of Bitcoin in Kosovo is also well illustrated in the YouTube video of WION:

Iceland is also facing the energy crisis and sending back the Bitcoin miners

If the energy crisis that the Kosovo, forced to ban cryptocurrency mining, it is now known, also for the problems that the situation is causing in the course of normal daily life, with the succession of blackouts.

Another nation in the wake of Kosovo and China could ban the cryptocurrency mining process and it is Iceland.

Even in the country there energy crisis begins to make itself felt and for now no actions have been taken in this sense by the government, but it was one of the best-known electricity companies in the country, the Landsvirkjun, to refuse to close contracts with Bitcoin miners who wanted to move to Iceland, also in this case attracted by a low cost of energy and here moreover renewable.

However, it must be said that in the specific case of Landsvirkjun not only the Bitcoin miners, but also some industrial customers and this is because the company has had three problems of different nature: a drop in the reservoir of hydroelectric resources, a malfunction of the plant itself and delays in purchasing energy from an external producer.

In general, Iceland lends itself well to hosting the mining activity since until now it enjoyed abundant geothermal energy, therefore at low cost and, unlike China and Kosovo, produced by 100% renewable sources.

What repercussions will the flight of miners to the US have on the Bitcoin price in 2022?

We come at impact that this situation has and will have on the markets, that is, on the Bitcoin price.

Let’s start with a premise, namely that the digital currency most famous in the world suffered a collapse followed by other cryptocurrencies just a few days ago. If certainly the situation of the miners in some way influences the performance of the markets, in this specific case the biggest share of responsibility in this sense goes to Federal Reserve Board (Fed), which is the US central bank.

Without getting into technicalities, when the Fed released the minutes in which it declared to the world its plans to fight dollar inflation and that is, raising the interest rates of bonds, cryptocurrencies have crashed and the ban on mining in China, Kosovo or Kazakhstan has only a secondary role compared to this factor.

In any case, for one forecast In the long run, the main investors and the part of analysts who support cryptocurrencies do not say they are frightened by the attitude of the Fed.

As for the miners situation, on the other hand, according to many, the decisive push to blow up the Bitcoin price.

Always leaving aside the technical jargon, one thing that all the strongest Bitcoin investors agree on 100% is that the market is still missing. institutional investors to explode completely and put an end to the problem of cryptocurrency volatility.

But, one of the factors that has kept a lot of big investors away from cryptocurrencies it is precisely their environmental impact, also bad because a large part of the mining was concentrated in areas such as China and Kosovo where energy is cheap, but also almost completely powered by fossil fuels, that is pollutant.

There escape of the miners, many of them turned to the USA, also determines the transfer of the extraction processes to countries where the energy already comes for the most part from renewable sources and is sustainable. In this sense, once the environmental impact has been reduced and become sustainable, Bitcoin will be much more attractive to investors, which could make the predictions of Saylor, Novogratz and finally Goldman Sachs come true. BTC, in spite of the current situation, face the 2022 with an uptrend that will take them within the year to $ 100,000 per unit.