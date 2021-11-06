The mini Tesla is back to being talked about: and if so?

Tesla will expand the range of current models with what is currently called Model Q, a more compact car than the Model 3 that will inherit most of the components from the famous sedan and which should offer itself – at least in intention – at a price of around $ 25,000. .

But in 2018 Elon Musk and associates announced a completely different “Baby-Tesla”. It was Musk himself who made it known in a tweet that the company was working on a mini-EV, a car that, as we read, could have become a reality. But from then on, the news has always been sparse and smoky.

The supermini that disappeared from the radar

Let’s remember that the announcement, dating back to August 6, 2018, was given about a year after the entry into production of the Model 3 and two years before Tesla started talking about the $ 25,000 car. For some time it was even thought that the two projects referred to the same car and that the top management of the House had simply fixed the shot making only the “baby Tesla” a little less… baby.

Instead we now know that these are two distinct models. The one referring to the car that will cost $ 25,000 is currently in full development at the brand new Chinese R&D center based in Shanghai, not far from the Gigafactory where Model 3 and Model Y MIC (made in China) are born.

The one on the supermini, on the other hand, still remains in the shadows. The issue, however, returned to debate after that TheClunkerJunker presented a render – obviously unofficial – that made more than one enthusiast of the brand jump in the chair.

It is a very small two-door car that can accommodate four people on board as many single seats. Like every Tesla self-respecting, it has a minimalist cockpit and a 13 ”central touchscreen that acts as a user interface and a control center for all on-board functions.

Green in everything

The hypothesized car, in addition to a electric powertrain, would be made with recycled and sustainable materials such as hemp fiber, milk cartons and corks from wine bottles. The idea of ​​the panoramic roof that extends along the entire length of the imperial is beautiful. The car also has elitra-opening doors.

It was defined by the same author of the rendering as the first coupe of the house, this perhaps due to the fact that it would be in fact the first car in Palo Alto with two doors and a hard top. We will see if, when and how it will arrive. In the meantime, we remain focused on the Model Q, which is already officially in the plans of the House.