The mini wedding dress, for maximum effect on D-Day

Kourtney Kardashian’s very short wedding dress says a lot about the trend taking shape at the altar.

Portofino, May 22: The bride was dressed short. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker celebrated their union with great fanfare, under the aegis of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Official sponsor of the ceremony, the Italian designer duo signed the couple’s bridal outfits. For him, a black suit. For her, an unconventional outfit, namely a tight mini-dress: a bias against tradition. Because if its white color has not always been an imperative, the wedding dress has only recently called into question its length.

Ritual and solemn clothing symbolizing chastity, it has become over the centuries “a kind of fashion in its own right” according to Anne Zazzo, author of Wedding, catalog of the thematic exhibition at the Palais Galliera in 1996 (Éd. Assouline). And adapts more than ever to trends.

Lila Grace Moss, married in a short dress closing the Richard Quinn ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2022 show. (London, February 19, 2022.) Imaxtree

A fashionable dress

Karen Abi Aad, buyer at Printemps Mariage, has been observing the resurgence of the popularity of marriage for several years. Staged on social networks, the ceremony, once intimate, is now a showcase of the (happy) couple but above all of their (good) taste. It is therefore a question of standing out at all costs.

In this quest for exception, brides-to-be acclaim, according to her, “signed dresses, designers” for a one-of-a-kind dress. And pushing brands like Printemps Mariage to introduce white pieces from ready-to-wear lines into their offer. The reciprocal also works. Labels like Richard Quinn and Rotate, more accustomed to the everyday wardrobe, have recently implanted the idea of ​​the mini wedding dress in our minds.

liberated bride

“Today, we want to get married to be cool,” comments Karen Abi Aad. The height of cool in 2022? The body assumed, exposed, liberated. Moreover, as iconoclastic as it is, the totally transparent wedding dress of it-girl Camille Charrière, worn during her wedding in December 2021, is already making its influence felt among Printemps Mariage customers. In the lap of this sexy movement, the miniskirt is also making a comeback at Fashion Week as well as in the offerings of consumer brands. The traditional long dress format for D-Day is still on the rise, but we are also seeing the return of the short. Between February and May 2021, searches for “mini-wedding dress” jumped 170% on the American fashion search engine Lyst… It is therefore a safe bet that the legs of brides will, more and more often, , part of the party.