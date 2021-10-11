The mining block of the RTX 30 LHR has been bypassed, here’s how

Following in NBMiner’s footsteps, T-Rex is another program for the mining from cryptocurrencies which bypasses the limitations imposed by NVIDIA on his latest GeForce RTX 30 LHR graphics cards restoring up to 70% their potential in this area. However, T-Rex also offers a pretty cool feature that allows users to to extract up to two different cryptocurrencies at the same time, thus employing the remaining 30% for mining something else.

For now, no software has been able to completely defeat NVIDIA’s improved anti-mining algorithm. Both NBMiner and T-Rex are still a long way from allowing you to dedicate 100% of your power to a specific cryptocurrency, but the new option implemented in T-Rex is the closest thing to taking advantage of the full performance on GeForce LHR graphics cards currently in circulation. . When the new feature dual mining of T-Rex is enabled, users can dedicate up to 30% performance on Ethereum (ETH) and the remaining 70% to another cryptocurrency like Ergo (ERG), Ravencoin (RVN) or Cornflux (CFX). It’s odd how the solution doesn’t work the other way around, with 70% going to Ethereum and the rest going to another cryptocurrency, considering Ethereum is definitely the most profitable option.

Credit: Pixabay

Each cryptocurrency has a different VRAM requirement, so not all Ampere video cards will be able to handle all the different combinations. For example, mining Ethereum and Ergo requires over 8GB of VRAM, while pairing Ethereum with Ravencoin or Cornflux will require over 10GB of VRAM. Basically, this means that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 won’t be able to take full advantage of the T-Rex’s dual mining function, as they only have 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

NVIDIA’s anti-mining limiter still has some defenses to overcome, although it may not matter much in the long run. Ethereum will soon switch from a Proof-of-Work protocol (POW) to that Proof-of-Stake (POS), which should help eliminate the mining boom with consumer graphics cards. In May, Carl Beekhuizen of the Ethereum Foundation had confirmed that the transition would be completed in the “next few months”. It seems that miners have their days numbered, at least for one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the market. Many will likely sell their equipment, while others may simply switch from Ethereum to focus on another cryptocurrency.