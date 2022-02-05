The mining difficulty of ethereum reaches a new high

Recent data from Glassnode indicates that mining difficulty on the ethereum network has risen to new highs of 13.1 quadrillion on February 1, beating the previous record set on January 23. The ETH difficulty is periodically adjusted according to an average time of block search. The difficulty increases in proportion to the hash rate and vice versa.

The hash rate of the network increases as the number of miners increases, hence the actual search time for blocks falls below the predetermined value. As a result, the difficulty of the network, or the difficulty of a problem that miners have to solve, gradually increases.

As recently reported, ethereum’s hash rate has soared to set a new ATH of 1.11 PH / s as the price of ethereum continues to rise. Over time, the ethereum network has become more profitable to mine. This appears to attract more miners, resulting in an increase in the hash rate for the network.

Ethereum hit a low of $ 2,159 on January 24 before kicking off a rebound. Ethereum is set to mark the second consecutive day in green between the recent bullish move. Due to the volatility experienced in January, ethereum saw its worst monthly price drop since March 2020, crashing with bitcoin in one of the worst beginnings ever in the cryptocurrency markets. In January, the price of ethereum fell by 26.83%, while the price of bitcoin fell by 16.7%.