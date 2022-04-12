The miniseries “Anatomy of a Scandal” with Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend and Naomi Scott arrives on Netflix | Netflix Shows

Entertainment

The miniseries "Anatomy of a Scandal" with Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend and Naomi Scott arrives on Netflix

A gripping psychological thriller and part courtroom drama that sneaks into the British elite through personal and political scandal. Premiere on April 15.



Anatomy of a Scandal, premieres April 15 on Netflix

Poster for “Anatomy of a Scandal” – Netflix

The April 15 arrives at Netflix The expected miniseries “Anatomy of a Scandal”an exciting story, part thriller psychological and part court dramawho sneaks into the British elite through personal and political scandals, in which the truth is halfway between justice and privilege.

This is “Anatomy of a Scandal”

James and Sophia Whitehouse live in a happy and exclusive world. He is a minister of Parliament, he has a lovely family and his career seems to have no limits…until a scandalous secret unexpectedly sees the light. Lawyer Kate Woodcroft also has an impressive career path, and her accusations threaten to tear Westminster, the Whitehouses and her own self-esteem apart.

Crew and cast

The miniseries of 6 episodes of 1 hour of duration produced in the United Kingdom is created by David E Kelley Y Melissa James Gibson. S J Clarkson Directs all episodes.

The cast is headed Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Josette Simon, Geoffrey Streatfeild Y Joshua McGuire.

“Anatomy of a scandal” in pictures!



James and Sophia in “Anatomy of a Scandal” – Netflix

Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend star in the miniseries

