The minister and those rules sent by Ibiza. Ira in France

Galeotta was the minister’s vacation. There were those in the government who knew nothing about it, and those who had begged him not to leave. Too much media coverage. The period is so delicate. But nothing: the owner of French education, just as beyond the Alps they were discussing whether to confirm the return to class on January 3 for children and teenagers (as per the calendar), or instead postpone, and all in distance learning for the advancement of Omicron , he flies to Ibiza. Not content, from the Isla Blanca the minister dictated to Le Parisien the answers to an interview that by itself was destined to make thousands of parents jump off the couches: waiting to understand (from a newspaper article) how, and if, children would go back to school.

A complex protocol, exposed by videoconference on January 2, also criticized by the ministry and modified twice in the following days. Then a third, in ten days. And here he is, Blanquer on the grill 15 days later. The storm broke out thanks to the revelation of the investigation site Mediapart: which revealed the minister’s four-day vacation, between bays and inlets in the pearl of the Balearics. The opposition is calling for his resignation: from ecological leader Jadot to that of France Insoumise Mélenchon.

Marine Le Pen speaks of a “disconnection” of a minister who “chooses to spend his holidays in heavenly places with his toes spread like a fan”, while the French were wondering how to deal with the virus in class. He, Blanquer, defended himself yesterday in Assemblée: “I’m sorry for the symbolism of the place, but the essential thing is that we have kept the schools open.” Tomorrow, new mobilization of the professors after the strike on Thursday, precisely against the waltz of the Blanquer protocols (and the lack of Ffp2). Discovered, then, that the man who had in hand the fate of 2 million pupils was in Spain for 4 days, the dicastery issued an acquittal: ministers can travel up to 2 hours by plane from Paris (and Ibiza is). Too bad for the indigestible clarification-joke: Blanquer was “working at a distance”. FDR