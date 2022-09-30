The Minister of Health Mínguez affirms that the Faculty of Medicine of Alicante will cover the student deficit and the need for doctors

The Minister of Health, Miguel Mínguez, considers that the new Faculty of Medicine of the University of Alicante, which will start its journey next academic year 2023-24will serve the request from the Ministry of Health to increase the number of students by 10 percent of this specialty.

This is how the Minister responded, clarifying that it is a personal opinion as a doctor, to a question about criticism of the rector of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche, Juan José Ruiz, where Medicine is already taught, to the creation of the new faculty of the UA with the argument that it does not meet the scientific, medical or budgetary efficiency requirements.

Mínguez has stressed that, as Minister, he cannot respond because He has only been in the position for three and a half months and has not participated in the previous work on the project of new faculty of the UA but yes, he wanted to speak, as a doctor, for which he would have to analyze the needs of medical specialists. In this regard, he has pointed out that the new students of the University of Alicante would add 10 percent more medical students to the Valencian Community.

“The Ministry of Health has requested all the faculties of Medicine in Spain to increase the number of students by 10 percent, which could be a window of opportunity for implementing this to cover that need for the Community” Miguel Mínguez – Minister of Health

“The Ministry of Health, on the advice of the interterritorial, has asked all the faculties of Medicine in Spain to increase the number of students by 10 percent, which It could be a window of opportunity for implementing this to cover that need for the Valencian Community. It’s my personal opinion,” he insisted.

The Minister has also spoken of the waiting lists in public health, noting that It cannot be allowed that there are citizens with a delay to operate fundamentally motivated by the covid stage and temporarily by the vacations of the professionals, “some not covered in the three months that we have been,” he said in reference to the time since he began directing the Ministry of Health.

Mínguez has referred to the Optimal Plan, “to optimize our own resources, that is, increase the action plan, carrying out interventions and diagnoses in the afternoonsfor which we have considerably increased the budget for evening programs in terms of surgeries and diagnostic tests”.

The other pillar of the plan, he recalled, is collaboration with private healthcare to reduce the waiting list in the case of patients with a delay of more than 60 days at the discretion of the doctor and the patient himself. In these cases they can be referred to another private collaborative institution.

“We have also carried out a rigorous analysis of patients with more delays. With specific committees in each department, we are analyzing the situation of the patients to reduce the waiting list”. The objective is to use this resource until the average delay of interventions is 70 days. “August’s is high, 115 days, but it is circumstantial, and it will improve very significantly next month,” said the minister about the average wait in the Community, although In hospitals in the province there are patients who have been waiting for a year to be operated on.

To end his stay in Alicante, where he has made all these statements after learning about the Isabial headquarters project, the Minister of Health has visited the exhibition organized by this research institute on the occasion of the Mediterranean Night of the Researchers and researcherswhich is located in the Seneca building.