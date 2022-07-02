The Minister of Health respects the resignation of the head of Internal Medicine of the CHUS and defends the work of the Xunta

The Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, has assured this Saturday that he respects the resignation of the head of Internal Medicine of the Santiago and Barbanza health area, Antonio Pose, and has claimed that the Xunta “works to reinforce the Internal Medicine units”.

For this, the councilor has indicated that the management of the area has had the relevant meetings “before and after” to work on the search for solutions.

In any case, in statements to the media during a visit to the new ICU of the Santiago hospital, he recognized that one of the Galician government’s priorities is to cover the regional hospitals and, as he explained, “this situation could have been in the origin of the problem” of the Compostelan complex “and others”.

Along the same lines, García Comesaña has defended that Sanidade agreed on measures with the heads of service such as delaying the advancement of “the OPE so that the locals have enough places” and has indicated that they are working on other measures such as “strengthening the internal medicine units with residents who finished contracts during these days”.

CHUS PARKING

On the other hand, questioned about the situation of the problem of parking in the Clinical Hospital of Compostela itself, García Comesaña, has recognized that it is “complicated because it is a hospital with a large reference population and that concentrates a lot of traffic in a few hours”.

Despite this, he has insisted that the Xunta “will continue to work hand in hand with the City Council to find solutions not only for parking, but also for general mobility in the area”

He also pointed out that public transport must be “a fundamental element” for accessibility to the Compostela hospital complex.