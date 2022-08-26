The Minister of Science and Technology confirmed two new cases of monkeypox





The People’s Power Minister for Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez, reported through her Twitter account two new cases of monkeypox in the country.

In Twitter account @Gabrielasjr he said: We inform the country that thanks to the efficiency of our epidemiological surveillance system, two (02) positive cases of monkeypox were detected in time in Venezuela, both patients are travelers, from Brazil and Peru.

Jiménez stated that the national epidemiological surveillance system is active as part of the actions instructed by President Maduro.

Two new cases of monkeypox

The Minister of Popular Power for Science and Technology assured that the National Institute of Hygiene Rafael Rangel and the Ministry of Popular Power for Health, in coordination, are monitoring the cases.

“The patients have medical care and are in favorable health conditions. Likewise, the evaluation of close contacts is carried out. The Bolivarian Government calls on the population to comply with prevention and biosecurity measures, ”he concluded.