The minister of the Messa University in Sassari: “The limited number in medicine will remain”

The exponent of the Draghi government: “In the immediate future the barrier will remain: we must keep the quality of the courses high”

02 December 2021

02 December 2021

SASSARI. The minister of the University Maria Cristina Messa will be today 3 December in Sassari. Several appointments including the awarding of the young people of the academies and the meeting with the rectors. In the interview with the Nuova, the exponent of the Draghi government focused on various points relating to the role he covers and to Sardinia. Among the fixed points that of the limited number in the faculties of medicine.

“For me it is very painful _ he said _ to see so many students excluded from the medical faculties because I know well the passion and the transport that one has towards this profession. The planned number, however, at least in the immediate future will remain: we must keep high the quality of the courses, avoiding the risk of university overcrowding and, above all, we cannot afford to train professionals who, having no adequate job opportunities, eventually go abroad “.

