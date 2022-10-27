The minister who triggered Liz Truss’s resignation will be part of Rishi Sunak’s new cabinet in the UK

The new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, waves before entering his official residence in London, United Kingdom, on October 25, 2022 (REUTERS / Henry Nicholls)

The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, has begun his mandate with a first controversy regarding the appointment of his cabinet, for which he has recovered to Suella Braverman as head of the Interior, despite the fact that she had resigned from that same post a week earlier due to an alleged error in sending official information.

Braverman left Liz Truss’s cabinet on October 18, just two days before the head of government announced her own departure. The minister then attributed her resignation to a bureaucratic problem, but her statement included allusions to the political chaos that existed at the time.

Thus, he underlined the importance of owning mistakes and moving awaywithout waiting for the problems to be resolved “by magic”, implying that the exit had a marked component of discomfort towards Truss’s management, something that Braverman has never come to recognize out loud.

With Sunak’s arrival in Downing Street, Braverman has returned to Interior. “We will work hard to control our borders, maintain security and have safe streets,” he declared in his first reaction, “honored” to regain the lost position.

Downing Street sources justify the decision to the BBC by virtue of Braverman’s abilities and Sunak’s intention to put political criteria before his team. However, doubts about the integrity of the appointment have dotted the political gatherings this Wednesday, even before the first Council of Ministers.

Foreign Minister James Claverly has emphasized that Braverman has “a experience very recent in the Ministry of the Interior” and wanted to settle any debate, while denying that Sunak wanted to reward her with the appointment for having supported him in the recent conservative primaries. According to Claverly, her partner has already turned the page “by saying that she made a mistake, apologizing for that mistake and resigning.”

The opposition, however, has begun to unleash the political artillery against Braverman and, by extension, against Sunak. A Labor spokeswoman, Bridget Phillipson, has suggested there may have been a “dirty deal” between the two for which the prime minister had to somehow compensate the former minister.

Also in the Liberal Democrat ranks, they consider that the return of Braverman calls into question the “integrity” that Sunak promised. The head of the Interior of this party, Alistair Carmichael, has called for an independent investigation into the appointment, to determine if there were promises “behind closed doors” involved.

“If it is confirmed that Suella Braverman repeatedly violated the ministerial code and threatened national security, must be withdrawnCarmichael stressed.

Labor Home Affairs spokeswoman Yvette Cooper accused Sunak of placing the interests of the party above the country.

“Our national security and the safety of the public is very important,” he added.

Sunak was elected conservative leader and prime minister on Monday by his parliamentary group after Truss’s resignation on the 20th as a result of the turmoil that his economic plan, with tax cuts, caused in the financial markets.

(with information from EP and EFE)

