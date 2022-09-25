The Ministry of Health continues to care for hundreds of people affected by Fiona in the Dominican Republic

This Saturday, September 24, “Day of the Mercedes”, the 12 mobile modules deployed in the municipalities of Higuey, Sánchez and Nagua assisted various people with donations.

Medical modules installed by the Ministry of Health in the East and Northeast provinces of the Dominican Republic. Photo: Medicine and Public Health Magazine.

Hundreds of people went to the different medical modules installed by the Ministry of Health in the East and Northeast provinces of the Dominican Republic to provide assistance to victims of the hurricane fiona and to the population in general.

Dr. Daniel Rivera, Dominican Minister of Health, maintains strict supervision and coordination with those responsible for the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MISPAS) and the other authorities of these localities, in order to guarantee quality assistance and avoid epidemic outbreaks. after the occurrence of atmospheric phenomena.

Commitment to those affected

“We remain in constant monitoring, but also in surveillance of other areas that due to the rains also have difficult situations. The different DPS and Health Areas are warned that they must inspect all their demarcations, guarantee supply in hospitals, review the conditions sanitation in the shelter spaces and take all the precautions in place, because we continue with the threat of storms and we must give our people a quick response” said Dr. Rivera.

Mobile service modules

These mobile modules, with the capacity to serve several people, are located in the Old Dock of the Sánchez Municipality, in the parking lot of the Basilica Nuestra Señora La Altagracia in Higüey and in Nagua, in the Open University for Adults (UAPA).

In these spaces, with the collaboration of specialists from the Doctor Ramón de Lara Teaching Hospital, consultations are offered for: pediatrics, general medicine, dermatology, cardiology, as well as sonography services, mammograms, Covid 19 test, vaccination of the basic scheme ( measles, rubella, polio) and against Covid 19, among others.

Medicine supply

Medicines are delivered for different conditions and treatment is guaranteed for people with diseases Chronic conditions such as: diabetes, hypertension. At the same time, mosquito nets and abatement are provided (as a larvicide to control the Aedes aegypti mosquito) in order to prevent the spread of dengue.

Prevention of infectious diseases such as leptospirosis after Fiona

To prevent diseases like Leptospira, which has a longer incubation period, treatment based on prophylactic antibiotics is being administered, but hygiene conditions are also guaranteed in the most affected areas.

The work in these modules, 12 in total deployed in the East and Northeast, are under the coordination of Dr. Gina Estrella, Director of Risk Management, while epidemiological surveillance is supervised by the Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Ronald Skewes, together with the Provincial Directorates and have a team of technicians and media in the various areas.

It is worth mentioning that the teams ethnichave also been deployed by different sectors, to verify the conditions and needs of the communities.