The Ministry of Health created the category of Cannabis-based plant products for use and application in human medicine

Through Ministerial Resolution number 781/2022 published today in the Official Gazette, the National Ministry of Health created the category of “Vegetable products based on cannabis and its derivatives intended for use and application in human medicine”. In this way, the health portfolio defines its own regulation for this type of product for therapeutic purposes, guaranteeing quality in its production and safety for users. In addition, this resolution promotes the displacement of the market of products that do not guarantee quality and safety.

Through the resolution, those products whose composition is clearly defined and verifiable with THC percentages less than or equal to 0.3% will be included in this new category. Meanwhile, when the concentration of THC exceeds 0.3% in the product, the regime corresponding to psychotropic substances will be applied.

The creation of this category generates its own regulation for cannabis derivatives, differentiating it from those already established for medicinal specialties and herbal medicines. This will allow not only to expand its use in different pathologies, but will also ensure the certification of the processes in terms of good cultivation and processing practices required by national and international regulatory agencies.

The products must be indicated by a prescribing physician, who will define the formulation of a known concentration of active ingredients (cannabinoids) and will carry out the corresponding control, with the certainty of the quality of the indicated product.

On the other hand, the dispensation will be carried out through pharmacies under prescription, while the authorization of the elaboration laboratories will be in charge of the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT), which will supervise the production.

The new resolution is part of the political decision and the actions developed by the Ministry of Health of the Nation to protect, promote and improve the health of the population from the regulation of this type of product. With this new category, a consistent and balanced response is being given that guarantees health safety with concentrations of known active ingredients, free of contaminants and with medical advice and information on their benefits and risks. At the same time, it also allows those products without quality controls to be taken out of circulation.

It should also be noted that this category generates a market niche and added value to the many cannabis cultivation projects already approved by the National Ministry of Health, generating the development of platforms and services oriented to said production.