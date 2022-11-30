The Ministry of Science signs an agreement with GSK to develop a potential treatment for cancer

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Daniel Filmus together with the President of CONICET, Ana Franchi, today signed an agreement between CONICET and the biopharmaceutical company GSK for a license for an anti-MICA monoclonal antibody in the pre-clinical stage, as a potential cancer treatment. It is a development of the researcher Norberto Zwirner and the researcher Mercedes Fuertes from the Institute of Experimental Biology and Medicine (IBYME, CONICET-FIBYME).

In his speech, Filmus congratulated Zwirner and Fuertes for the development and thanked GSK for their trust in Argentina. The minister highlighted that “there are a series of virtuous coincidences that make this possible: international cooperation; the articulation between the public and the private that allows scaling the findings; the articulation between basic research and transnational medicine; the inter-institutional articulation between the MINCyT, the CONICET, the R+D+i Agency and the universities; and the importance of science as a State policy, as seen in this case of an investigation that took more than twenty years. And this is one of our fundamental concerns: to generate State policies in the field of science and technology that promote medium and long-term perspectives to improve the lives of our people and so that our researchers can develop their careers and talent in our country in a federal way.

For his part, Franchi congratulated the team that led the development and stated: “Today we are celebrating an achievement and a hope, an achievement because we reached a license agreement that has more than 20 years of research, advances, and 11 years of collaboration with GSK; and a hope in this antibody, so that people live longer and better, and that itself is very much. We are also celebrating the quality of our researchers and researchers, of our scholarship holders, of having human quality trained in our universities and science and technology institutions that can develop this type of project. Argentina has excelled in biomedical sciences, with Nobel prizes, but there are also others where we can be at the level of the most developed countries in the world and we cannot lose these opportunities for articulation, because our scientific development is sovereignty”.

In turn, the General Manager of GSK Argentina, Gastón Domíngues Caetano, remarked: “This year at GSK Argentina we celebrate 100 uninterrupted years and this milestone that we reached demonstrates our commitment to unite science, talent and technology to improve the quality of life of the people. With Trust in Science we seek to promote Argentine science in the field of health and we are proud to accompany each of the research projects on topics of high social priority (Chagas disease, tuberculosis, HIV, oncology, immuno-oncology and vaccines). This achievement encourages us to continue working collaboratively in the research and development of new medicines”.

Next, the Medical Director of GSK Cono Sur, Rosana Felice, stated: “We are proud of this achievement of Argentine science carried out through the Trust in Science Program that represents the union of public and private efforts to develop high-quality scientific research. quality, which will be continued by GSK for the potential development of a cancer treatment. We want to thank CONICET and the entire research team led by Dr. Norberto Zwirner and Dr. Mercedes Fuertes who worked daily on this discovery.”

Finally, Kevin Madauss, Director of the Trust in Science Initiative GSK, stressed that GSK “is committed to uniting science, talent and technology to reach the disease sooner. We understand that talent and innovation are global resources, and the Trust in Science was established to pursue opportunities for collaboration with high-quality science. This agreement with CONICET is the most important achievement of Trust in Science and the validation of the effort”.

In pre-clinical models, the anti-MICA monoclonal antibody delayed the growth of tumors, acting directly on the MICA proteins that are expressed on the surface of tumor cells. The license agreement contemplates an initial payment to CONICET and future payments according to obtaining results in clinical development, as well as the payment of rights on future net sales of any drug developed based on this antibody or any of its derivatives.

Also present were the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Argentina, Kirsty Hayes; the Argentine Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Javier Figueroa; GSK UK Tumor Cell Targeting Research Unit Vice President Kenneth Hance; GSK UK Vice President of Biopharmaceutical Discovery and Drug Design, Steve Martin; the President of the R+D+i Agency, Fernando Peirano; the Technological Linkage Manager of CONICET, Sergio Romano, the Legal Director of GSK Argentina, Diego Álvarez García.

about the deal

This work is the result of a long-term collaboration between the Argentine State and GSK’s Trust in Science initiative, and began in 2013 with Dr. Norberto Zwirner and Dr. Mercedes Fuertes. It combines the work of the scientists who worked on the anti-MICA monoclonal antibody at the Institute of Experimental Biology and Medicine (IBYME), with the contribution of funds and scientific expertise from GSK. The CONICET researchers at IBYME are leaders in their area, and were pioneers in identifying MICA as a potential target to delay tumor growth. This agreement represents an important step in the identification of promising targets for the next generation of immuno-oncology therapies at GSK, and in scientific research in Latin America.

Today’s announcement comes more than 11 years after the GSK initiative was launched in Latin America. The public-private cooperation model focuses not only on providing funds, but also on peer-to-peer scientific collaboration. By establishing this model of close collaboration between scientists, academics and industry, with regular meetings to share data and ideas, the Trust in Science ensures that the benefits of initiation go beyond financial, and include mentoring, advice and project management and support for the development of local scientific talent.