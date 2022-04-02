The Ministry proposes the update of the Security Protocol 2021/2022

The videoconference meeting between the Ministry of Education and the representatives of the trade unions took place on March 30th. school and school management for the update of the Protocol on anti-COVID-19 security measures in schools signed on August 14, 2021.

The Head of Human Resources and Financial Resources Jacopo Greco was present for the administration who, at the opening of the session, recalled the need to update the existing protocol, no longer adequate to the changed conditions in the event of contagion provided for in decree-law no. 24 published on 25 March 2022. It also confirmed the full validity of the circular of the Ministry of Health of 22 May 2020 as an essential reference for the sanitation and sanitation measures of school premises and invited all trade union organizations present to express their evaluations on the draft of the Understanding sent before the start of the meeting.

The FLC CGIL, while expressing agreement on the need for a timely adaptation of the protocol signed on 14 August, highlighted the need for the many critical issues arising from the application of decree-law n. 24/2022 that the note 620 of March 28, 2022sent by the ministry to the schools, inaccurate in several places, certainly failed to resolve.

In particular, we asked:

that equality of treatment is guaranteed to all school staff, including fixed times

that the necessary resources are identified to guarantee the continuation of the Covid contracts until the end of the lessons, given the reports of some USRs that they cannot guarantee the continuation of the contracts with the assigned resources until the end of the lessons;

full guarantee of the replacement of all unvaccinated staff who cannot remain in contact with pupils;

the full and immediate operability of the Sidi information system for the management of these replacements with precise indications about the contractual arrangements to be applied;

the guarantee that schools can have sufficient resources to meet the needs deriving from the use of FFP2 masks for self-monitoring, especially in consideration of the worrying signs of an increase in infections in the school population;

At the end of the meeting, the administration undertook to evaluate the requests made by the trade unions. intervened and has the meeting updated to March 31, 2022. With regard to the so-called Covid staff, the Ministry undertook to verify with its own offices the cases reported by the FLC CGIL and reiterated the full financial coverage of the contracts until the end of the lessons.