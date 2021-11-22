The Mintlayer presale funds Bitcoin sidechain projects

PRESS RELEASE

San Marino, November 22, 2021, – Mintlayer, the Bitcoin sidechain opens the press it on Launchpool to finance an ecosystem of sidechain projects.

What is Mintlayer

Mintlayer allows the creation of tokens where Bitcoin can be exchanged for any asset, as stock tokens or stablecoins on Mintlayer (DEX), without the need for a specific token to perform transactions.

The sidechain raised 5.2 million in the seed funding round closed in March 2021, to develop the project.

The presale of Mintlayer

Starting from November 22, $ MLT tokens will be available for presale on Launchpool for a Allocation Mining Event (AME).

This represents the first step of a potential long-term partnership between the two communities, which aims to incubate and promote the most valuable projects built on the Mintlayer blockchain.

Mintlayer is currently raising another 12.6 million in private sale to finance the “Mintlayer Ecosystem Fund”, to help the projects they build on Mintlayer.

Andreas Kohl, Mintlayer’s director of institutional relations he said:

“I have known the Launchpool team for many years, and I never stop being amazed by their continued success in the field, driven by their experience and hard work. I am extremely excited to be able to call them part of the Mintlayer family. Together, we will bring a truly vibrant ecosystem of real and valuable use cases for DeFi to Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, through the Mintlayer sidechain. ”

Richard Simpson, Launchpool co-founder and CEO he said:

“We have been following Mintlayer for some time and have been extremely impressed with the success of the project so far. We are very excited to offer $ 600k of $ MLT allocation to Launchpool users and invite you to join the first available round, starting Monday 22nd, at launchpool.xyz. We are also looking forward to continuing to develop the partnership we have in order to build the Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem on Mintlayer ”.

Applicants for ecosystem initiatives can register on the Mintlayer website, where the VCs can also ask to participate in the financing.

About Mintlayer

Mintlayer it’s a blockchain built on top of the Bitcoin network. The development is coordinated by RBB SRL, a company based in San Marino. The development effort was funded by several VCs, including Alphabit Digital Fund, Moonwhale Ventures, Moonrock Capital and many others (see full list here).

Mintlayer improves direct interoperability of tokens allowing new ways of exchanging value, creating a system in which new business models can flourish and participate in so-called trustless finance.

The protocol leverages technologically advanced scalability to strengthen network security, increase node inclusiveness, and ensure long-term sustainability.

About Launchpool

Launchpool it’s a pre-IDO and chain independent investment platform, born from the belief that investments in cryptocurrencies must be egalitarian and that all groups of participants in the project are as important as the others. Launchpool supports projects throughout their launch process, connecting various stakeholders, including funds, communities, marketers and industry experts, empowering everyone.