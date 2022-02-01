“The Minute You Wake Up Dead”: Morgan Freeman in the cast

Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and Blindspot and Thor actress Jaimie Alexander are chosen to star in the under-the-radar thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, which is now underway in Mississippi. .

What is “The Minute You Wake Up Dead” about?

The film follows a stockbroker (Hauser) in a small southern town who gets involved in an insurance scam with a neighbor (Alexander) that leads to multiple murders when a host of other people want to get into the plot. Sheriff Thurmond Fowler (Freeman), the textbook sheriff of the city for over four decades, works hard to try to unravel the mystery of the city and ends up getting more than he bargained for.

“The Minute You Wake Up Dead”: Technical cast

Pic is an original screenplay by Timothy Holland, directed by Michael Mailer (Heart Of Champions) and again, produced by Hollywood veteran Andrew Stevens (The Whole Nine Yards). Dawn Bursteen and Alan B. Bursteen of Milestone Studios serve as executive producers.

Morgan Freeman

Freeman is posting on Lionsgate’s Paradise Highway with Juliette Binoche, Frank Grillo and Cameron Monaghan, and again, MGM’s A Good Person with Florence Pugh, Celeste O’Connor and Molly Shannon.

Cole Hauser

Hauser’s hit, Yellowstone, was in fact, recently nominated by the SAG for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Jaimie Alexander

Alexander recently wrapped shooting Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, and is also working on the action thriller Chase alongside Gerard Butler.

Dawn Bursteen of Milestone and Alan B. Bursteen

“We couldn’t be more excited to have such a stellar cast with unique talent on board. Morgan Freeman is one of the most acclaimed and respected actors globally, paired with formidable versatile and talented Cole Hauser and wonderfully gifted actress Jaimie Alexander is an extraordinary and ideal cast for the film. Plus, we’re thrilled to be working with visionary director Michael Mailer and veteran producer, Andrew Stevens, on this clever suspense thriller. ”