The Mipcom audiovisual fair in Cannes arrives with an edition full of stars

From the model Cara Delevingne to the Backstreet Boy AJ McLean, the largest audiovisual fair in the world, Mipcom, kicks off today in Cannes with its children’s edition, which will be followed on Monday by the meeting with the great producers and buyers of world television and platforms. They will not be the only talents that will parade through this edition, in which 10,000 participants from 96 countries are expected and that the director of the meeting, Lucy Smith, defines as the “most daring” to date.

“We are going back to pre-pandemic levels with the major studios, platforms and companies in the global industry using this international stage to promote their content and the talent on their screens,” Smith highlights.

The main producers and performers of the new series that are going strong in the coming months will be in Cannes to convince buyers. One of those celebrities will be singer AJ McLean, a member of the group Backstreet Boys, who will unveil the reality show he will host, The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful, on Sunday. Also the actress and model Cara Delevingne, who has produced and presented Planet Sex, an exploration of the sexuality and gender of her interviewees.

COPRODUCTION NETWORK

Some of the great projects that will be revealed at this Mipcom at an international level are The English, with Emily Blunt in the lead; or Elpis, starring the star of the movie Drive my car Toko Miura.

In addition to these and other big names, Mipcom tries to develop new spaces to facilitate co-productions within the industry and not just buying and selling. A demand from the participants themselves who in recent years have had more facilities to develop links in smaller markets.

For this reason, in this edition there will be multiple spaces designed for the meeting between creators, producers and development managers, as well as a space for conferences and appointments designed for “networking”. After the presentations of children’s projects this weekend and the red carpet on Sunday, the conferences and screenings will begin on Monday in the halls of the Palais des Festivals de Cannes, on the famous La Croissette boulevard.

PRODUCTIONS IN SPANISH

Spain will be the fifth country with the largest presence behind the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France. Spanish-speaking content will be the protagonist on Monday when Rapa, the Movistar+ and Beta Film series that will be revealed internationally in Cannes after its premiere in Spain, is scheduled first thing in the morning, as well as the series Zorro, which will be distributed in the United States , Latin America and Spain on Prime Video. Although the series is still at an early stage of production, its main creators and protagonists will come to Cannes to talk about the project, including producer Sergio Pizzolante, director Javier Quintas, and Mexican actresses Renata Notni and Dalia Xiuhcoatl.

Also on Monday there will be a meeting dedicated to the “boom” of content in Spanish, and the historical mini-series No Limits will be presented, about the expedition of Magellan and Elcano, starring the Brazilian Rodrigo Santoro and Álvaro Morte. On Tuesday, The Head team, from The Mediapro Studio, will star in a panel to talk about the second season of this series, directed by Jorge Dorado and co-created by Ran Tellem (Homeland). The first season was sold to more than 90 countries.

On Wednesday, the Diversify TV awards will be presented, which distinguish diversity in fiction or television content. Queens to the rescue, by Atresplayer, is a finalist in the LGTBQ representation category.