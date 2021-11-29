The miracle is a vulnerable heart that trusts in Jesus

Faith is grafted in a great humanity, in an unhardened heart that places the pain of those close to us in the hands of Jesus.

At that time, when Jesus entered Capernaum, a centurion came to meet him and implored him:

«Lord, my servant lies paralyzed in the house and suffers terribly».

Jesus answered him, “I will come and heal him.”

But the centurion continued: «Lord, I am not worthy that you enter under my roof, just say the word and my servant will be healed.

Because I too, who am a subordinate, have soldiers under me and I say to one: Do this, and he does it. “

Upon hearing this, Jesus was amazed and said to those who followed him: “Truly I tell you, with no one in Israel have I found such great faith.

Now I tell you that many will come from east and west and will sit at table with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob in the kingdom of heaven ».

(Matthew 8,5-11)

I know that the miracle worked by Jesus in today’s Gospel should strike me, but I too, like him, I feel more impressed by the centurion’s personality than from the healing of his servant. In fact, one cannot fail to feel admiration for a man who cares about the suffering of those around him:

Lord, my servant lies paralyzed in the house and is suffering terribly

this soldier says to Jesus. Feeling the suffering or joy of those around us in our hearts is what is normally called empathy. To feel empathy you have to make your heart work. AND to make the heart work, you have to accept that you are vulnerable.

Very often in order not to suffer, and therefore not to be vulnerable, we harden ourselves to the point of becoming cynical, indifferent to the life of others. But what makes the miracle recounted in the Gospel possible is precisely this man’s vulnerable humanity.

Upon hearing this, Jesus was amazed and said to those who followed him: ‘Truly I tell you, with no one in Israel have I found such great faith.’

To have a great faith one must not have a “great religiosity”, but a “great humanity”.

