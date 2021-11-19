The miracle of bees recovered alive after being buried more than 50 days under volcanic ash in the Canary Islands

For 50 days they remained in hives buried under a thick blanket of volcanic ash, but in the end most of the bees managed to survive. This little “miracle” took place on the island The Palm, in the Canaries, where the volcano since last September Cumbre Vieja it is sowing death and devastation. The bee rescue took place last weekend and the survival spirit of these precious pollinators amazed the rescuers of the Civil Guard and the Military Emergency Unit.

Thousands of bees have made it, that is, those contained in five hives belonging to a local beekeeper. The insects of the sixth hive were the worst, but according to reports from Elías González, president of the Agrupación de Defensa Sanitaria Apicultores de La Palma, these bees did not die from the lava ash but because they were already particularly weak.

Being able to rescue the insects was not at all easy. Only three hives, in fact, were visible, while the others were completely submerged by the ash of the volcano. The agents had to dig for a long time to retrieve them, being careful not to get stung by bees. Each of the hives can accommodate between 30 thousand and 40 thousand specimens in spring, and about 20 thousand at other times of the year.

But how did they survive after two months under the blanket of ash? According to Elías González it was possible in the first place because mainly small lapilli had fallen in that area, which therefore allowed some air to pass through and also because – fortunately – the owner of the hives had not removed the summer honey harvest, therefore the bees had sufficient food reserves available.

Once again our precious bees are proving their extraordinary resilience!

Sources: Guardia Civil (Instagram) / EFE

