The miracle of Sony’s new sensor: it captures much more light without zooming in on the pixels. Night photos will be brighter

First in the world, Sony developed the first back-illuminated stacked CMOS image sensor with photodiodes and pixel transistors arranged on separate layers, in order to double the level of the saturation signal and widen the dynamic range.

Over the years, electronics have been experimenting more and more stacking solutions, a circuit construction technique in which the individual components do not have to divide a common space but have a layer of their own which is then stacked together with the others. Thanks to the progress of miniaturization, the vertical layers allow not to increase the thickness of the chips and at the same time allow the components to have dedicated layers to better perform the tasks to which they are called.

Traditional stacked CMOS: photodiodes and transistors close together



A traditional stacked CMOS sensor follows this very principle: has the photodiodes and circuitry on separate layers, so that the photodiodes can dedicate their entire layer to the management and transformation of the received light into electrical charges.

In general, in a CMOS each pixel contains, in addition to a photodiode, a triad of transistors that converts the accumulated electronic charge into a measurable voltage, resets the photodiode and transfers the voltage to a vertical bus. In a traditional stacked CMOS sensor, even if the photodiodes have a dedicated layer they must nevertheless share it with the pixel transistors.

Stacked CMOS 2-Layer Transistor Pixel: Photodiodes with a layer all to themselves



The new Sony sensor with 2-Layer Transistor Pixel technology therefore provides an additional layer to be dedicated only to the pixel transistors. In this way the photodiodes will really have all the surface at their disposal.

This further layering results, according to Sony, in a doubling of the saturation signal level, because in fact the photodiodes, gaining the space usually reserved for transistors, have doubled the surface available to them.

Saturation does not mean that linked to colors, but to the phenomenon that occurs when a single pixel is no longer able to store other charges, because its “well” is already full of photoelectrons. Since in large part the maximum charge that can be managed by a pixel depends on its area, having photodiodes with doubled space allows the single pixel to be able to manage more “light” and also broaden the overall dynamic range of the sensor.

Additionally, explains Sony, because pixel transistors other than transfer gates (TRGs), including reset transistors (RST), select transistors (SEL), and amplification transistors (AMP), occupy a photodiode-free layer, amplifying transistors can increase in size. By increasing the size of the amp transistors, Sony has managed to substantially reduce the noise that night images are subjected to.

Although the new 2-Layer Transistor Pixel technology is applicable to multiple imaging sectors, Sony also cited an improvement in the quality of smartphone photographs as an example. It goes without saying that having a doubling of light management without changing the size of the image sensor finds an application that can certainly be used in smartphones.