The “miracle” of the low Covid incidence and the many untracked positives. Huston, we have a problem

The Twitter account @ASampierdarena (introduces itself as an account of “Genoese researchers) highlights a strange phenomenon. Did we perhaps put the duty on the Jupiter or, finally, our proverbial allergy to human relationships has paid off? None of this and it doesn’t take much to find out. It is enough to follow the social networks: hundreds of people, in Liguria, say they have contracted Covid and waited in vain for the home molecular test and for this reason they have never been officially sick and now risk being included in the group of no vax because they can’t do the third dose

We know well that home services are not an excellence of Ligurian health care from the first wave, when the GSat were totally insufficient and people were in extreme difficulty, even in the absence of some general practitioners who did not shine for operations.

Now the problem is that of the tracking, as it is easy to deduce from the map of @ASampierdarena, who created a graphic with ministerial, therefore official, data. Liguria, like the Marches, appears to be a happy island in the black that distinguishes the north, with incidences of half or even a third of the neighboring ones. The figure that represents an insult to intelligence is that of Pesaro, surrounded by provinces with an incidence equal to ten times that recorded in the Marche province which has a tenth of the cases recorded in the neighboring province of Rimini.

And we, have we been miraculous? Yet the railways have had to cut the service and probably, from tomorrow, the same thing will also Amt due to the number of positives and those in fiduciary isolation. There are also many private companies in difficulty. The accounts don’t add up. The reason is easy to understand by looking at the comments on the post by @ASampierdarena, the comments to our posts on Covid on Facebook and the posts of the many people throughout the network who report such long delays that when the test arrived the result was negative (with symptoms and private rapid tests behind them).

Many were forced to take the test privately, with an expense between 80 and 100 euros, double due to the urgency of those who wanted the test to participate in parties, events and anniversaries. The problem was not so much the expense for the “revelers”, but the fact that hundreds of people with symptoms or close contacts with Covid manifest and sometimes even certified have not been diagnosed. The Region runs for cover, also admitting rapid tests in the pharmacy to certify the disease, but many, with symptoms that are not light or with a sense of responsibility so as not to infect others, have not left the house to go to the pharmacy. Result: the mess that tells Liguria as an area with a relatively low incidence (so much so that it remains in the yellow zone in conjunction with the transfer of patients to Covid nursing homes outside the regional borders, like several dozen workers of the Naval Repairs transported in a center in Tuscany, like the 23 positives of a ferry that landed in Vado Ligure transported to hotel covid di Montecatini Terme) has a strong impact on all those who have caught the disease, have not been tested, have not taken the test in a pharmacy at their own expense (who could have imagined that it could be useful?) and now they are in the position of not being able to prove that they have been sick and of not being able to go around the booster dose and end up among the sanctioned according to the new government decree, in addition to not being able to being able to work or attend a series of services and public establishments.

Now a regional ordinance clears the drug test to get out of quarantine. But the oxen have already escaped and you have to work quickly to avoid that those who have had the damage of the missed test have to suffer the insult of not being able to get the green pass. The only way is to go to the government to recite the “mea culpa”. In all this, in the normalization of the tracing hole, we can bet, they will try to insinuate real no vaxes who will try to call themselves ex-patients. A mess, yes. An ugly mess of superficiality. Did the ASL report that they could not do it? If not, why? If so, why have no measures been taken from above?

