The misfortune of Ojos de Fuego, which does not quench the passion

By Carlos Ramos, comedian and Patagonian actor

I have been reading Stephen King for over 30 years. Like many tastes that come to us from early times, they are still there even though we thought we had forgotten them forever.

There was a stage in which I stopped reading it, for various reasons, among others because after more than ten novels I already knew its narrative resources, and I felt that it was repeating itself. He had made me the boy who guesses the magician’s trick and I was disappointed. But the nostalgia remained, that particular feeling that something pleased us, like the memory of grandmother’s soup or our mother’s pampering when we got sick and received all the love in the world. His books were a good memory. And one day they came back stronger. With the passion of a collector.

I have almost everything written by Mr. King until today, of course in pdf format, which is for books, the same as for music, the mp3, something intangible and therefore of little value. That is why little by little, when the opportunity arises, I buy his books on paper, with the aim of rereading them at some point in life, or just for the pleasure of seeing them on the shelves of my library, collecting dirt.

King, the king of terror.

The cause is the memory

In an interview they did a few years ago, in a documentary, they asked him what movie scared him. Among others, he mentions ‘Night of the Living Dead’, from 1968, directed by George Romero. The film broke the horror codes of the cinema of the time and has influenced series such as The Walking Dead to this day. In that program the writer explains why a work that he impressed us at the time, will not stop doing so even if we already know what it is about and how it will end.

Explains King: “The first time you see ‘Night of the Living Dead,’ you can’t help but be amazed. The second time, it scares you. The third, the film loses something essential that it had the first time. Today, people still see it but what they experience is no longer terror but the REMEMBER of the terror they felt, the first and the second time”.

And people continue to buy King’s books perhaps precisely for that reason, because of the memory of the terror they felt when they read, for example, ‘Animal Semetery’.

King in ‘Animal Cemetery’.

flares that entertain

Today, film and television producers are fighting to bring scripts inspired by his work to the screen.

La Niebla, Mr. Mercedes, Castle Rock, Creepshow, The Outsider, The Stand, Lisey’s Story are some of the series inspired by the author’s texts in recent years and on different platforms. In cinema the most recognized in these years, is IT.

His latest release is ‘Flames of revenge’, a frightening title since there are millions of films that include the word revenge, and many others with flames. The English original, as in the novel, is Firestarter. Even the title with which the novel was known in our lands, Ojos de Fuego, much more poetic, would have been good.

Without a doubt, Dante must have thought of a circle of hell intended for bad translators, in general.

King has always had bad luck when it comes to taking his texts to the cinema, only a handful are saved. ‘Count on Me’, ‘The Green Mile’, ‘The Shining’, the aforementioned ‘Animal Cemetery’, among others.

It, the most recognized film.

It is very difficult to condense the complexity of his characters in a film. They are different languages, and the weight of a good image is sometimes not enough to reflect the words and their beauty.

I saw flashes of revenge and without wishing to spoil I can say that it entertains, not much else.

The film already had a predecessor in 1984, with a girl Drew Barrymore, who did not have good reviews. It was said that it did not convey the sensations of the book, but that it could well be a filler on a Sunday afternoon, in the Splash movie specials on Channel 7 in Neuquén. I mean, a botch.

Unfortunately, with this new version, I wanted to surprise myself like I did with the new It, but no. Right from the start, the face of the girl’s father, Sac Efron, who thanks to plastic surgeries looks twice as Ricardo Fort, is distracting. And the camera, and the effects, make you think of a low-budget ’80s TV series.

However, as I said, it entertains. And in the end it is what we go to the movies for.

A girl who can light a fire with her eyes.

gaze of fire

What is the movie about? Of a girl who can light fire with her eyes, and who runs away from those who want to discover her secret, an evil secret entity of the government. After the X-Men and so many mutations and superheroes with powers, today for someone to light a fire with their eyes seems silly to us. Like the magic trick discovered by a child, these ‘Flames of Vengeance’ lack surprise.

But do you know who did like it, and maybe would pay to see it again? Exactly, to her author, who never had the qualms about destroying each adaptation of his work with his comments. Even Stanley Kubrick himself fell for the flip, when he filmed ‘The Shining’.

But these are new times, and business is business, or perhaps old age makes us more contemplative. The truth is that King has been praising his film children since the premiere of ‘It’, where he loved the direction of our national pride, the Argentine director Andy Muschietti.

‘The glow’, a King in its purest form.

For horror lovers, the area in which he performs best, today the best option based on his novels is ‘Chapelwhite’, an HBO Max series, which reminds us a lot of the excellent ‘The Mystery of Salem’s Lot’, also known as like ‘The Vampire Hour’.

Adrien Brody inherits a family home in Maine and decides to move in with his children after the death of his wife, however the house, which has its own name: “Chapelwaite” and the town itself, seem to be under an evil design.

King and his works, for many it is a passion. Like the Argentine team, in its worst moments we are there, waiting for a victory. Because passions are carried in the heart, rather than in the mind.