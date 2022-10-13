The misogynist hate being thrown at Angelina Jolie over her divorce feels like she’s Amber Heard all over again

Hollywood definitely loves remakes. Earlier this year, all eyes were on Johnny Depp’s chaotic and misogynistic libel trial against Amber Heard; Depp won and Heard was publicly devastated. Now, the long-running legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has escalated and it looks, sadly, that Jolie will be getting the same treatment as Heard.

The situation is the following: Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt six years ago, but the divorce has not yet been finalized because the actors continue to dispute custody of their children and their assets (they have a lot of both). Pitt has accused Jolie of having covertly sold a stake in her winery, Château Miraval, to a Russian oligarch. Somehow, the invasion of Ukraine was dragged into all of this, with Pitt arguing that Russian ties hurt the Cava brand.

Meanwhile, Jolie filed a co-lawsuit charging Pitt of domestic violence on a 2016 flight. Court documents filed last week allege that “Pitt strangled one of the boys and punched another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.” It is also said that he “spilled beer on Jolie” and “he spilled beer and red wine on the children“. The FBI investigated the allegations, however, no criminal charges were filed. Sources close to Pitt deny Jolie’s version of events.

I have no idea what is true, obviously. What I do know is that the truth doesn’t seem to matter to a lot of people. Since Jolie accused Pitt of mistreatment last week, social media vigilantes have branded her a liar, made her the subject of misogynistic videos on YouTube and dubbed her “another Amber Heard.” The American rumor website TMZ has reported that “Angelina Jolie is running a smear campaign against Brad Pitt” and has “poisoned her children to turn against her”. Once again, I don’t know what is true in all this. But one thing is clear: Depp’s trial against Heard did not end when the jury’s verdict was announced. Any woman, no matter how famous, who denounce a powerful man will be treated like Amber Heard 2.0. Depp wrote a playbook that men accused of misconduct seem only too willing to copy.

Arwa Mahdawi is a columnist for The Guardian.