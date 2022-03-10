The Miss World International organization separates from Stephanie Del Valle and continues its agreement with Puerto Rico With a Purpose

The date and time to celebrate the final of miss World in Puerto Rico was officially confirmed this morning by the international organization of Miss World, after being postponed the same day that the contest was to be held, on December 16 at the Puerto Rico Coliseum.

After 38 cases, test positive for COVID-19between candidates and people from the work team, through a press release it was announced that finally the next Wednesday, March 1640 of the 97 Miss World contestants will be the ones seeking the crown from the new venue, the Coca-Cola Music Hall.

Originally, the Miss World organization agreed to hold the final of the 70th edition last December, after signing an agreement with D’Val Enterprises, represented by Jesús Del Valle, and Reignite Puerto Rico, represented by the former Miss World 2016, Stephanie Valley.

“Reignite Puerto Rico and D’Val Enterprises did not comply with the terms of the agreement. Even though the Miss World Organization made numerous concessions and amendments to help Stephanie Del Valle and her father Jesus, Reignite or D’Val, they never made a single contractual payment to the Miss World Organization”reads the statement issued.

Similarly, it was noted that Brock Pierce, president of Percival Venture Capital and Puerto Rico With a Purpose, managed to fulfill the obligations required to successfully organize the final and reached an agreement with D’Val, Reignite and Miss World International.

“Puerto Rico With a Purpose provided the necessary funds to carry out 30 days of activities in Puerto Rico for the contestants and continue the event. Due to a severe outbreak of coronavirus, the Miss World 2021 Final was postponed in December 2021 to March 16, 2022. This postponement followed an emergency meeting on December 15, 2021 at El Coliseo between Jesús Del Valle, Brock Pierce, Steve Douglas and high-ranking health officials from the Government of Puerto Rico,” the statement continued.

According to the information disclosed, the revised date of March 16, 2022 was agreed and confirmed by the Miss World Organization with Reignite and Puerto Rico With a Purpose through correspondence on December 21, 2021, which was accepted by Stephanie Del Valle on behalf of Reignite in correspondence of the same day.

“Reignite has stated that it has unilaterally terminated its agreement with Percival/Puerto Rico With a Purpose and Miss World, abandoning its responsibilities as co-host of the event, which is yet another example of breach of its contractual obligations. At this time there is no contractual relationship in force with Reignite. Puerto Rico With a Purpose and Miss World have agreed to continue without Reignite to offer a successful event that is promoting Puerto Rico as an exciting and vibrant tourist destination in more than 100 countries.

Likewise, Julia Morley, who is President “Chairman” and CEO of the Miss World Organization, said: “We would like to recognize the enormous contribution made by Brock Pierce, Crystal Rose Pierce and their entire team. We are releasing this statement to clear up some misleading media representations. Stephanie was a great ambassador for Miss World and Beauty with a Purpose. However, some of the information stated in the media is simply not true.”

“According to their own statements, Reignite, D’Val and Stephanie no longer have any role to play. Their actions and the timing of their withdrawal from the event have presented many difficulties for both Miss World and Puerto Rico With a Purpose that we strive to overcome,” Morley continued.

Despite the setbacks, they reaffirmed that both Miss World and Puerto Rico With a Purpose remain dedicated to hosting the grand finale on the island.

Last January, the first 15 candidates who went on to the next round were announced. That selection, known as “Fast track” includes the participants who won some of the preliminary competitions. Then, later, the rest of the 25 contestants who were selected by the jury were revealed, among which the representative of Puerto Rico stands out, Aryam Mariel Diaz Rosado.

Although they will not all be in person, they assured that the 97 participants will appear on the broadcast.

The broadcast of the contest will feature a musical performance by the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra, directed by the musical director of Miss World, Ángel Vélez. The hosts of the event will be the television personality Peter Andre and the actor and singer, Fernando Allende.

According to the publication that the organization made today through social networks, Miss World 1975, Wilnelia Merced Forsythwill pay a special tribute to the organization’s mission and legacy throughout its history.

Through “Beauty with a Purpose”, Miss World empowers its crowned winner to enhance her humanitarian impact around the world and subsequently raise funds, drive impact and bring support and positive change to communities around the world. .

This year’s event features a robust bench of judges to assess the top contestants’ past and current impact on impoverished and marginalized communities along with their goals for future purpose-driven endeavors.

Miss World Poland 2021 (Miss World)

Miss World Hungary 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World Puerto Rico 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World Colombia 2021 (Supplied / Ricardo Acevedo)

Miss World Czech Republic (Supplied)

Miss World Northern Ireland 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World France 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World Ecuador 2021 (Supplied / Ricardo Acevedo)

Miss World Guinea Bissau 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World Bahamas 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World Malaysia 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World Brazil 2021 (Miss World)

Miss World Madagascar 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World Indonesia 2021 (Supplied)

Miss Trinidad and Tobago 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World Argentina 2021 (Supplied / Ricardo Acevedo)

Miss World Canada 2021 (Miss World)

Miss Dominican Republic 2021 (Miss World)

Miss World Somalia 2021 (Supplied / Ricardo Acevedo)

Miss World Chile 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World Sri Lanka 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World Vietnam 2021 (Supplied / Ricardo Acevedo)

Miss World Iceland 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World China Macau 2021 (Supplied / Ricardo Acevedo)

Miss World Ireland 2021 (Supplied / Ricardo Acevedo)

Miss World Ivory Coast 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World Mexico 2021 (Supplied / Ricardo Acevedo)

Miss World Mongolia 2021 (Supplied / Ricardo Acevedo)

Miss World India 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World England 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World Kenya 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World Philippines 2021 (Supplied / Ricardo Acevedo)

Miss World South Africa 2021 (Supplied / Ricardo Acevedo)

Miss World USA 2021 (Miss World)

Miss World Paraguay 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World Cameroon 2021 (Supplied)

Miss World Nepal 2021 (Miss World)

Miss World Venezuela 2021 (Supplied / Ricardo Acevedo)

Miss World Nicaragua 2021 (Supplied / Ricardo Acevedo)

Miss World Botswana 2021 (Supplied)

Some of the favorite candidates of Miss World 2021. (Supplied)

As announced, the beauty queens are expected to arrive in Puerto Rico on March 12 and return to their countries on March 18. On the 17th of that month, a Beauty with a Purpose event will be held.

The purchase of tickets will be through tickets@missworld.com