The missed opportunity at Milan and the troubles with Mourinho and Conte: the redemption of Alli passes from Everton | Market

On the gong final of the winter session of the English transfer market, one of the most sensational hits bears the name of Dele Alli. The English attacking midfielder officially said goodbye to Tottenham and, after almost seven years and 260 appearances, he greets the Spurs, but not there Premier League. New destination: theEverton by Frank Lampardwith a two and a half year contract until 2024.

THROUGH THICK AND THIN – This is where the class of ’96 will have the opportunity to redeem himself after a couple of seasons spent between highs, lows and above all incompatibility with some coachesthe. Yet his debut had made one think of an uphill path. Now that all is not yet lost, it will be up to him to prove what he is made of.

EXPENSES – And this is above all in his interest, since according to the agreement signed between the two British clubs, the Toffees they will pay the player based on the number of appearances he will make with his new jersey.

ESTIMATE FOR LAMPARD – Different team, different bench: at the Liverpool club, Alli will find Frank Lampard – chosen among other things on the same market day – to replace the exempt Rafa Benitez and try to get the team back from 16th place. From midfielder to former midfielder, the 25-year-old recounted his esteem for the new coach: “I can’t wait to start and play the first match with this shirt. I want to help the team, working with Lampard is a great opportunity for me“.

QUESTIONS OF BENCHES – A statement not to be underestimated: relations with José Mourinho they weren’t the best and the difference in his performance after the bench change of Mauricio Pochettino it was quite evident. Moreover, the Portuguese coach had tried to encourage – in vain – Alli, saying: “Someday you will regret not having gotten to the level you could have gotten to“. So much so that then she didn’t take the hint and with Antonio Conte he did not have the opportunity to express himself, far from the technical choices of the Salento coach.

NO SERIES A – Until a few days before the end of the transfer market, Tottenham had tried to offer Alli also to Milan. Too bad, however, that the Rossoneri did not have other slots available to register another non-EU player, as English.