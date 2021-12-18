The missing baby was found after being entrusted to the marines at the airport of Kabul – Mondo

It has been found and is being brought back to the family Sohail Ahmadi, the Afghan child missing after being placed in the care of a US Marine by his parents at Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul during his chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer. The Times reports it, according to which the little one, who now has six months, after escaping a attempted seizure is now safe and was found in the home of a taxi driver in Kabul, who has been taking care of him until now, after months of research following an appeal from his parents. At the moment, however, there are no official confirmations on the identity of the child.

Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya were at the airport on August 19 to try to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power. Overwhelmed by the crowd in front of the gates of the Abby Gate, together with thousands of other people waiting to enter the airport, they had entrusted their baby to an American soldier for fear that he would be crushed by the crowd, thinking that they would soon arrive at the entrance to take him back with them . But they hadn’t heard from the baby since that moment.

The couple had been then evacuated with her other children aged 17, 9, 6 and 3 to the United States.