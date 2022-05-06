The mission of the NHS and the suspension of unvaccinated health workers

by Gianmaria Gioga

Dear Director,

the DL 24/03/2022 n. 24 extended the anti-Covid vaccination obligation for health professions and health care workers to 31/12/2022. I believe that this decision is unmotivated, risky and counterproductive.

I state that I am a convinced “pro vax”, because vaccination was the fundamental and irreplaceable tool that allowed us to fight the pandemic, reducing its devastating effects.

Today, however, we must recognize that the new, less virulent variants infect vaccinated as well as unvaccinated. The impact of vaccination in preventing infections has dropped dramatically even according to the most recent ISS Report, while it remains high in avoiding hospitalizations or deaths.

But then, considering the safety of the most vulnerable people with the booster vaccination, in extending the provision was an evaluation of the risk / benefit ratio made? I do not see any benefits, also because the persuasive force of sanctions and suspensions has waned (those who have not yet been vaccinated will not do so now), while the risks are evident.

First of all for citizens, as the already low number of health workers is further reduced.

Secondly for unvaccinated health workers, who remain without pay. A fundamental task of the NHS is the promotion of health, defined by the WHO as a “state of total physical, mental and social well-being” and not simply “the absence of disease or infirmity”. How can the NHS go against their own mission, depriving its employees of income? It is paradoxical that a system that must create health generates its loss (I am referring to the fundamental determinant of health represented by income).

Furthermore, the suspensions damage vaccinated colleagues, who are forced to undertake the work of the suspended ones.

Finally, it is risky for the Health Authorities, because sentences are beginning to be promulgated that accept the appeals of the suspended employees. The sentence of the Ordinary Court of Padua of 28/04/2022 highlights the unreasonableness of the obligation for health professionals and the futility of vaccination to prevent contagion, as “the vaccination obligation imposed on the workers in question does not appear suitable to achieve its purpose, that of preserving the health of guests: and here lies the unreasonableness of the rule pursuant to art. 3 of the Constitution.

In fact, it can be considered well known that the person who has undergone the vaccination cycle can still contract the virus and can therefore infect others. ” The judge questions the legitimacy of the provision, considering that the law “seems to violate art. 3 of the Constitution, since, in order to avoid the spread of the virus, it imposes an unnecessary obligation on the worker and seriously prejudicial to his right to therapeutic self-determination pursuant to art. 32 of the Constitution, as well as his right to work pursuant to art. 4 and 35 of the Constitution, providing for suspension from work and from pay in the event of non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation: an obligation that does not arise in necessary correlation with the purpose of avoiding contagion and protecting (…) public health. It therefore seems necessary to conclude that the balance between the constitutional rights involved was made by the legislator (…) in a manifestly unreasonable way with respect to the aim pursued “.

Thousands of sanitary ware are worth suspending, considering that:

Healthcare companies must ensure the wide range of benefits of the LEAs, which go well beyond the fight against a pandemic, albeit devastating, such as Covid;

hospitalization and specialist activities not carried out due to Covid must be recovered as quickly as possible;

screening has slowed down which must be compensated for as soon as possible;

the number of health workers is absolutely insufficient. If public entities are in difficulty in finding professionals, the situation of the Service Centers or the third sector is dramatic.

As for the teaching staff, the unvaccinated could then be employed in activities not in contact with people. On the contrary, it is much easier to find alternative healthcare locations, taking advantage of remote job opportunities. The operators could enhance the monitoring of patients suffering from chronic or terminal diseases, with availability 24 hours a day; implement the remote control of vital parameters; respond to requests for information-guidance on services and disease management; enhance the continuity of care between the territory and the hospital; strengthen CUPs.

There are many job positions without risk of spreading the virus, without penalizing workers with loss of income, generating innovation and extension of indispensable services and avoiding dangerous legal disputes, with the risk of having to compensate workers for periods of suspension.

Gianmaria GiogaDistrict Director

06 May 2022

