“The mistake in Mexico? The team also lost points”

Antonio Giovinazzi arrives at Interlagos, home of the 2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix, in one of the most complex moments of his career. It is not so much the 3 11th consecutive places that make this a delicate moment, but rather the way in which the last placement arrived just outside the points.

In Mexico, after a perfect first stint in which he easily occupied seventh place, Giovinazzi was called back to the pits to mount Hard tires, but was sent back to the track behind Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren and Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes, both cars from the slower pace than the top 10.

Giovinazzi, in an attempt to get close to the two and pass them, overheated the tires and his race, in fact, ended there along with his hopes of finishing the race in the points. A sensational mistake on the part of Alfa Romeo Racing, remarked by the Apulian driver himself at the end of the race with an unequivocal radio team: “Hey, guys. Thanks for the wonderful strategy”.

Less than a week after the crime of the Mexican Grand Prix, Antonio Giovinazzi returned to talk about the episode during the riders press conference on Thursday at Interlagos, home of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“Three 11th places in a row is not what we want. After being overtaken by Sainz, at the restart, I was seventh and then they called me back to the pits for the pit stop. On leaving I found myself in traffic and we lost the opportunity to sign. points “.

Antonio wanted to underline how the mistake made by the strategists of the Swiss team has not only damaged him, but also – if not above all – the team itself. A blue pencil mistake, which cost everyone many points and the real possibility, at least at the moment, of groped for a comeback on Williams in the Constructors’ World Championship.

“It is not just a question of the fact that I have lost points. We have lost them as a team. And if we want to fight and try to catch up on Williams in the Constructors’ Championship we have to make sure that everything is done correctly. It went like this, but now we will have to focus on this weekend. “

“There are still races to go and we are behind Williams by 12 points. We are not too far. At the moment it seems unrealistic, but recovering is not impossible. What is certain is that we have to do everything right. Interlagos it is a favorable track for us. 2 years ago we closed with an excellent tally of points. I do not know if it is achievable again this year, but we must believe it, do our best to then see where we will be in Abu Dhabi “, concluded Giovinazzi.