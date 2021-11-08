The mistake is fatal for Inter: Lautaro Martinez in the dock

“The glass is half empty because we have created a lot and missed a penalty” , this is the thought of Simone Inzaghi at the end of a derby in which theInter he had a lot of scoring chances. “We deserved more, but we faced an excellent team. Such performances give us awareness of ourselves. Who is the penalty taker? Calhanoglu and Lautaro decide in those moments, certain that we had scored today and against Atalanta we would have points in most important” , the closure of the technician, a bit irritated by the mistakes of his decisive boys from eleven meters.

Tabu penalties

Lautaro Martinez he is a fundamental player for Inter but he is not going through a particular period of psycho-physical form. Toro let Calhanoglu kick the first penalty but then took the ball to go and shoot the second which would have given the Nerazzurri the advantage. His mistake was heavy: for this reason he is the man in less than this week. In fact, Inter needed the victory and the 24-year-old Argentine missed the most important appointment, the one with the goal that would probably have given the Nerazzurri the victory, which would also have been deserved.

The former Racing then wasted another chance at the end of the first half by opening the compass too much with his conclusion that ended up by a whisker to the right of Tatarusanu who at the end of the game admitted to having studied Lautaro from eleven meters. Toro is a potential champion and in these years of Inter has shown all his worth even if from the spot he has often shown some limitations in terms of character. In fact, it is not the first time that the former Racing fails the appointment with the goal from eleven meters and the one against Milan it was his third mistake with the Nerazzurri shirt and cost his team points each time.

Derby in chiaroscuro

Inter had several chances to hit, they might have deserved to win for what they produced but in the end they had to settle for a draw that leaves everything unchanged in the standings with Napoli and Milan at 32 and with the Nerazzurri to chase at an altitude. 25. It must be said that not only Lautaro has disappointed the expectations of the eve given that even the teammate Dzeko has seen little but above all the two midfielders, Nicolò Barella and Marcelo Brozovic have not managed to make the team run as of usual. Lautaro competed for the palm of worst in the field with his teammate Stefan De Vrij author of a clumsy own goal that put Milan back on track: to weigh more, however, was the mistake of Toro who enters the dock as a man less than this matchday in Serie A.