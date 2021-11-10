The mistake not to make in the car: new € 866 fine

It could be funny but if it is included in the highway code, unfortunately, it is an event that happens more often than imagined: fine very salty if some crazy or rude person starts throwing rubbish from the window of their moving car.

Here’s what changes

In fact, depending on the severity and severity of the judgment of the road patrol that becomes aware of the crime, the fines rise going from a minimum of 26 for “venial sins” up to a maximum of 866 euros, a (deserved) drain. In short, whoever does the phenomenon by throwing paper and anything else from the car in the race will perhaps think twice and will behave in a more civilized manner if he does not want to give the Municipality to which he belongs such a large sum of money. This and other rules of the new highway code that we have just dealt with in Giornale.it, are contained in the Infrastructure and Transport Decree of 2021.

What happens on disabled parking lots

From 1 January 2022, then, those who have the badge to park in the areas reserved for the disabled, will also be able to park in the blue lines if the space reserved for them is occupied. And we come to the painful notes: whoever decides to leave their car through negligence will see a double fine and three times less points on the license. The administrative sanction will go from 168 to 672 euros against the previous “gap” which was between 84 and 335 euros and six points less on the driving license.

What changes with mobile phones

Same figures but major infringements while driving in a car and “distraction” due to technological tools: in addition to smartphones, sanctioned those who are distracted by laptops, notebooks, tablets and, “ similar devices capable of causing even only temporarily the removal of the hands from the steering wheel of the car “, reads the new code. The fine will vary from 165 to 661 euros and five points will be deducted from the license.

The new highway code, however, provides for greater administrative sanctions against those who, while preparing to support the exam driving, he practices without an instructor next to him. As we read on the Courier service, the fines vary from a minimum of 430 euros to a maximum of 1,731 euros in addition to the insult of having an administrative detention of the vehicle for three months.

The news on scooters

In this period, the reform on driving and the use of electric scooters as we have dealt with in Giornale.it is taking center stage. The electric motor will not exceed 0.50KW, it will be necessary to have a buzzer and the rules on speed change: never more than 20 Km / h and no more than 6 Km / h on pedestrian areas. From 2022, then, arrows and stop lights will be mandatory. Those who do not comply with the new rules will suffer fines ranging from 100 to 400 euros in addition to the seizure of the vehicle.