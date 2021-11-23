the mistake not to make, the threshold that “ruins” you – Libero Quotidiano





In just over a month each payment higher than 999.99 euros made on the current account may be subject to investigations by the Revenue Agency. It will be forbidden to make cash payments of any kind and nature, of amounts equal to or greater than 999.99 euros; all payments between public, private or entrepreneurial entities will be involved any nature or type.





The principle is found in article 32 of the Consolidated Law on income taxes according to which any payment of cash or transfers to one’s current account is to be considered taxable income and consequently, to be reported in the tax return in order to avoid triggering the investigations whereby the taxpayer will have the so-called burden of proof.





There are two ways to avoid having an impact with the Revenue Agency: one is to demonstrate that the sum paid is not taxable as, for example, it is a matter of donations from parents or relatives, compensation for non-pecuniary damage or reimbursement of expenses. The other is to demonstrate that the sum paid has already been taxed as in the case of salaries for home helps who do not have to credit the current account. The countdown has started and from January things will change for the pockets of the Italians.