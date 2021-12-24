the mistake not to make to avoid fines from the tax authorities

An error on the current account typical of the Christmas period can lead to significant fines from the Revenue Agency. Here’s what it is

L’tax evasion is one of the greatest evils that has always afflicted theItaly. The Tax however in recent years it has exacerbated the checks on current accounts of people to avoid these situations, which in the long run are quite harmful to the community.

However, it may happen that honest citizens are also at the expense than for a simple and mundane error they can find themselves involved in investigations that risk provoking consequences that are not exactly beautiful to deal with.

Current account: what to do to avoid problems during the Christmas holidays

The central theme is that of handling of cash. A practice that at this stage of the year is even more customary. Grandparents or parents often decide to give money to their children and grandchildren for Christmas.

What needs to be done to act in compliance with the rules and ward off that the machine is activated control of the Revenue Agency? The main attentions they are not placed on withdrawals from current accounts or come on postal books, but on cash deposits into your bank and donations to other non-personal accounts.

In practice, the money given to loved ones at Christmas (and not only) must be reported in the tax return. If this practice is not carried out, in case of checks you risk being accused of tax fraud.

It is therefore necessary to prove the origin of the liquidity. Indeed basic donations and compensation they do not represent an offense, they must only be contextualized. The taxpayer in this case must communicate all the specifics in writing to the tax authorities.

Same goes for one winning a prize contest, where the taxation it already happens upstream. At that point the lucky winner all he has to do is declare how the sum in money to protect themselves from inspections and above all possible sanctions of the omnipresent HADES.