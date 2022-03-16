“The mistake of my life, I deposited my bitcoins in Sports Earnings and lost everything”

Key facts: The only way to recover the money is to denounce not to continue investing, warns lawyer.

In the Argentine city of San Rafael there are more than 40,000 victims of false sports bets.

An inhabitant of the city of San Rafael, in the Mendoza province of Argentina, deposited USD 660 in bitcoin (BTC) on the Ganancias Deportivas platform. Like him, another 40,000 people in that town today think that they have made the big mistake of their lives by believing the promises of those who offered a plan to double the money, quickly and without much effort.

The company Ganancias Deportivas SA landed in San Rafael in mid-2020, leaving behind hundreds of victims in Spain and Costa Rica, but without knowing it, Argentines were attracted to invest online. However, seduced by the promise that they would receive an interest rate of 20%, they fell into the networks of suspected swindlers.

Everyone who entered the platform was supposed to profitssports.net or GDenlinea.net They made bets based on the prediction of the results of sporting events, mainly football matches in international leagues. Instead, what was really happening was that his website received deposits in bitcoin and immediately directed them to the wallets of the leaders of this alleged scam.

Advertising

To capture their victims, the leaders of the platform organize meetups, usually online, to recruit new “gamers”. This is how Fernando Galli and Franco Luna met David Villegas, a supposed Santa Rafaelino who set out to “change the lives” of everyone he knew.

David Villegas assured in an interview that Ganancias Deportivas has already changed the lives of 22,000 of the 64,000 affiliates it has. And to those who accuse him of running a ponzi scheme, he recommends that they “stop watching television and look for information because 95% of the population lives in a pyramid, but they are happy because they don’t know.”

Today, three months after those declarations, Hundreds of people organize themselves in Argentina to file complaints. Everyone feels cheated because they haven’t received the promised earnings for months; They have also not recovered their initial investment since a hidden clause requires that each user must exceed USD 100 in earnings to receive anything in return.

«The solution that they proposed to me was that I should continue investing to generate more money and thus transfer that figure. But in the meantime I had to pay almost USD 300 in interest on the credits, “Fernando confessed to Infobae.

Legend: In the city of San Rafael in Argentina, there are so many victims of Sports Earnings that they call it the scammed city. Source: YouTube/ argendocu.

“They scammed us”

In the position that Fernando was in, there were also many who later decided to quit their jobs, sell their cars or their houses. All with the idea of ​​reinvesting with the belief that, in this way, they would recover everything they had deposited in Sports Earnings.

Investing in that platform was something that Fernando cataloged as “the mistake of my life”. He he was only able to get back $330 of the $4,000 worth of bitcoin he deposited in the place. The same thing happened to Franco Luna. “We lost everything, they scammed us,” they both pointed out.

When I started to ask in the meetings why they didn’t pay me what they had promised me, they began to censor me and disqualify me in front of everyone. It was like a sect, where we all had to reason like them and obey orders. The order was to reinvest the money. Franco Luna, invested USD 4,400 in Ganancias Deportivas SA

In Argentina, the prosecutor of San Rafael, Javier Giaroli, began an ex officio investigation that was later stopped due to a competition problem, since he must take it to the Supreme Court. However, he was able to verify that Sports Earnings is a fraud and he is convinced that there is no investment behind the company, but that the money comes from the new members that each associate gets.

From Spain they invite to denounce the scam with bitcoin

Spanish lawyer Esteban Garcia claims to be representing more than 1,000 affected by cryptocurrency scams using the same method as Sport Earnings. He has also investigated these alleged bets from the world of sports and has no doubt that it is an aggravated scam.

“Since we started investigating, in the middle of last year, we have seen recurring messages from the leaders of Ganancias Deportivas who promise that they will pay, but they only do that to create more confusion,” Garcia said recently. Therefore, he recommends those affected to do not believe in these false promises and make your complaints.

Our recommendation is that investors do not continue to put more amount in the hope of recovering the money initially invested. In 99% of the cases, what they are looking for is an extension in time and the result is that you yourselves continue to contribute so that this does not stop. It is best to make your complaints to the competent authorities. Esteban García, lawyer from Spain.

Lawyer Esteban García recommends those affected to report their cases to stop the leaders of Ganancias Deportivas. Source: YouTube/Davidoski.

García believes that the complaint is the only tool that those affected can use to recover their funds. It is also a resource to force the leaders of this platform to appear in court, although he clarifies that there is no way for them to present a legitimate defense against the accusation of an aggravated fraud crime.

He warns that the leaders of this supposed scam constantly make a rebranding which in any case is not such, but rather is a forced name change, product of the wear and tear that the complaints have achieved on social networks. That is why they have now been called GDenlinea.net and “they do this to sustain this scheme that only feeds on the entry of new investors,” said the lawyer.

He adds that the Spanish police have tracked and detected bitcoin wallets that have captured millions of dollars from people that have managed to convince, not only in Spain, but also in Argentina and Costa Rica. In this sense, he believes that the administrator of Sports Earnings, Miguel Rodríguez, is obliged to appear in court and “give an explanation as to why we should not consider this platform as a ponzi scheme.”

Meanwhile, in Argentina, scams continue to increase under the facade of investment platforms, such is the case of Generación ZOE, whose leader Leonardo Cositorto is investigated by the justice system and charged with fraud, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Still, Cositorto recently appeared at a Zoom conference and from an unknown location to make promises of millionaire earnings with a new project called Sunrise Coach.