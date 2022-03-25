The mistake of the 1918 pandemic that changed medicine forever

In 1892, a prominent bacteriologist A German named Richard Pfeiffer made a mistake that would have a huge impact on the 1918 pandemic and the next century of medicine.

The connections between microorganisms and human diseases

By the end of the 19th century, scientists had begun to establish connections between microorganisms and human diseases. But no one had convincingly linked a specific pathogen with influenzawhich at that time was basically a term that encompassed a set of infectious respiratory symptoms that had traveled through populations for millennia.

To solve the mystery, Pfeiffer examined the sputum of 31 patients who had died in the 1889-90 flu pandemic. Which killed about a million people worldwide. It was then that he discovered a new type of bacteria.”

Influenza bacilli appear as small rods. He reported in the British Medical Journal in January 1892, finding them exclusively in victims of the pandemic. “In view of these results, I consider myself justified in pronouncing that the bacilli that we have just described are the cause of influenza.”

He named the bacterium Bacillus influenzae, but quickly it became known as Pfeiffer’s bacillus. After all, Pfeiffer was head of the Scientific Section of the Institute for Infectious Diseases in Berlin and protected from Robert Koch, pioneer of microbiology. His prestige was such that people did not hesitate to believe him.

So it was 26 years later, in 1918, when people started dying at an alarming rate from an infectious respiratory disease.

The 198 pandemic mistake: Now we know it was a flu virus, and not a bacterium, the cause of the infamous pandemic. But in 1918 no one knew the flu virus existed. Instead, scientists at the time initially blamed the deadly scourge on Pfeiffer’s bacillus.

Pfeiffer’s story is a powerful reminder of the challenges scientists face

Today, Pfeiffer’s story is a powerful reminder of the challenges scientists face when a new microscopic threat emerges. Efforts to establish the connection between bacteria and disease. This spread rapidly led to many frustrations and setbacks, including multiple failed attempts to develop an effective vaccine.

In the summer of 1919, tens of millions of people had died worldwide and scientists still couldn’t agree on exactly what had killed them.

Still, the error and its consequences had a lasting effect on science and medicine. Ultimately generating new standards for drug research and development, some of which are still in place today.

The work led to new treatments for other diseases

The scientists who worked during the 1918 pandemic “They were very thoughtful, intelligent and hard-working people. Which, they did everything possible, using their knowledge base and their technology”, says Jeffrey Taubenberger, chief of viral pathogenesis and evolution at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The work led to new treatments for other diseasesaccelerated the formation of national and global public health institutions and left us better prepared to deal with modern pandemics, including COVID-19.

Related Notes:

LAST MOMENT! A drug that acts as a Trojan horse stops breast cancer

5 books on Emotional Intelligence that EVERYONE should read before 40

This is the first Mexican pharmaceutical that joins the sale of…