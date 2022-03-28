The mistake of the Oscars when they announced “Encanto” as the winner and that angered Colombians

“Charm” She was the favorite to win the award for best animated film of the 2022 Oscar awards ceremony, and so it happened. However, the delivery of the award to the Disney film inspired by Colombia was involved in some controversy, since a mistake was made at the time of the announcement.

Despite the fact that the film has the participation of well-known Latin music figures born in Colombia: from Sebastián Yatra to Maluma (who voiced a character), the Academy selected a song by Puerto Rican Marc Anthony to set the ad to music.

When Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Ybett Merino and Clark Spencer (directors and producers in charge of “Encanto”), took the stage to give their speech, the background song was salsa “Vivir mi vida”, which did not go unnoticed by the Latin American and Colombian public.

In social networks, Marc Anthony quickly became a trend due to this slip of the Academy. These were some of the claims of the spectators:

They play a song by Marc Anthony to give the Oscar to ‘Encanto’ because it’s Latino. They just needed to put on hats, take out maracas and say “Olé”. You shit on me, Hollywood. – Pablo Rendon (@pagusrendon) March 28, 2022

Having Sebastián Yatra and Maluma in the cast of Encanto… Shakira and J Balvin exist as “Colombians recognizable by the gringos”… but they go and PUT MARC ANTHONY is that — finally put on “We don’t talk about Bruno” what do you me https://t.co/0uv8eHamo1 — Pau (@rideonthewind13) March 28, 2022

-Gained Charm

-Quick, put the most Latin of the playlist *Marc Anthony sounds* #Oscars — Anita. (@anifrancisca) March 28, 2022

What did Marc Anthony’s song have to do with it?

They actually said ‘Alexa play a latin song’ — Sin (@sindydf) March 28, 2022

Broadcast Musical Director: — Before musicalizing the Charm award, check on Google if Marc Anthony is Colombian… Google:

— pic.twitter.com/PrKeb6zYJd – Daniel Ruge (@DanielRuge) March 28, 2022