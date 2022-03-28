The mistake of the Oscars when they announced “Encanto” as the winner and that angered Colombians

James 12 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 22 Views

“Charm” She was the favorite to win the award for best animated film of the 2022 Oscar awards ceremony, and so it happened. However, the delivery of the award to the Disney film inspired by Colombia was involved in some controversy, since a mistake was made at the time of the announcement.

Despite the fact that the film has the participation of well-known Latin music figures born in Colombia: from Sebastián Yatra to Maluma (who voiced a character), the Academy selected a song by Puerto Rican Marc Anthony to set the ad to music.

When Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Ybett Merino and Clark Spencer (directors and producers in charge of “Encanto”), took the stage to give their speech, the background song was salsa “Vivir mi vida”, which did not go unnoticed by the Latin American and Colombian public.

  1. “CODA” won the Oscar for best film in a ceremony… memorable

  2. Will Smith apologizes after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

  3. Ariana DeBose wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

In social networks, Marc Anthony quickly became a trend due to this slip of the Academy. These were some of the claims of the spectators:

Source link

About James

Check Also

This was the dreamed first anniversary of Dayanara Torres, Marc Anthony’s ex, with her new partner

It’s been a long time since the former beauty queen Diana Torres confirmed that he …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved