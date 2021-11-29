“The mistake that has already condemned us”, a disturbing scenario – Libero Quotidiano





Be careful to keep all the doses of vaccine without leaving the Third World because the choice will backfire. Word of Antonella Viola than in an article on The print he recalls that “since the first vaccines became available, many scientists, doctors and intellectuals have stressed that the race to grab all the doses by the rich countries was not only ethically unjust but also strategically wrong”. In fact, while we are already at the third doses, even for healthy young people, stresses the virologist, “in Africa only the11 percent of the population received at least one dose, with countries such as Mali or the Burkina Faso that do not reach the 3% and 2%, respectively “. But be careful, Viola warns because” not sending vaccines to poor countries means condemn yourself to chasing the variants of Sars-CoV-2. And, by now we know, chasing is not the right solution because the virus runs much faster than us“.





And unfortunately, explains the professor, “the new variant of Sars-CoV-2, named Omicron by the WHO, is the demonstration that that cry of alarm was not unfounded”. Not only that, Omicron “immediately aroused concern, for several reasons. First of all because this variant presents lots of mutations, some of which are already known to give the virus greater transmissibility and immunoevasion, that is, mutations that make the new coronavirus more contagious and less controllable by the immune system and by vaccines. In this case, however, the mutations are all together, in one combination that could be potentially very dangerous“.





Furthermore, Omicron “is spreading with great speed in South Africa, where in a few days it has replaced the Delta variant, which is already very transmissible in itself”. Now “scientists all over the world are working to understand what characteristics this variant has: is it really more transmissible? Is it neutralized by vaccines? It causes a different disease from previous variants? All very important questions, to which we will find answers in the coming weeks. “In the meantime, Viola concludes, we must” reflect and change strategy“.



