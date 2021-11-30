the mistake that ruins your life – Libero Quotidiano





From 200 to almost 600 euros and also up to 2 years in prison. These are the possible penalties that are risked to those who want to save a few euros on the electricity bill by doing the so-called “crafty” by not paying the TV license for example. From 2016 the payment of the “tax” for watching state television is in the electricity bill.





The television subscription fee it is payable by anyone in possession of a TV and must be paid per household and only once a year. According to the provisions of art. 1, paragraphs 152 to 159, of law no. 208 of 2015 which introduced the fee in the bill: the presumption of possession of the television set was introduced in the event that there is a user for the supply of electricity in the place where a person the holders of electricity users have their registered residence for residential domestic use, they pay the fee by charging the electricity bill. Therefore, these users will no longer be able to pay by postal order. So it was established by the then Renzi government.





The amount of the fee is 90 euros and is charged to the bill for 10 months of nine euros each. With the presumption of having a TV set in their own home, practically everyone would be required to pay; there are, however, exceptions. There are those who can apply for the exemption and they are: taxpayers with domestic users for residential use who declare that they do not have a device suitable / adaptable to the reception of television radio hearings; any heirs of a deceased taxpayer to whom the bills are still registered and in the home of which there is no longer a device for receiving these signals; taxpayers over 75 with annual income (own and spouse’s) not exceeding 8 thousand euros who do not cohabit with other holders of their own income (with the exception of domestic collaborators such as housekeepers or carers); diplomatic agents, consular officers and employees, officials of international organizations, military personnel of non-Italian citizenship and civilian personnel not resident in Italy and of non-Italian citizenship of the NATO forces. But those who do not pay and those who are not on these lists, the penalties can be up to 6 times the total tax due (540 euros) in addition to the payment of arrears and any interest. In short, a good risk, more than crafty.