The mistakes made in the process against Qatar, its future in the Selection Commission and Bolillo Gómez’s contract

2022-03-15

Raphael Villeda, president of Olimpia and member of the Selection Commission, puts the chest to the casualties after the disaster of Honduras in the eliminatory to Qatar 2022 where a change of coach had to be made that did not work either and the Bicolor is last in the tie.

The businessman understands the criticism from the press and especially from the fans who they have asked for the head not only of the technician, but of the leaders and Villeda assures that if the best thing for soccer in Honduras is for him to withdraw from said Commission, he would not hesitate to do so.

The Olympic leader has also taken the opportunity to talk about the club of his loves in these first months of Pablo Lavallénthe replacement for Pedro Troglio, whose management he approves of and he hopes that in the following weeks things will improve.

How do you analyze the work of Pablo Lavallén in these first months in Olimpia?

It is a process of adaptation both from him to knowing the abilities of the squad and from the footballers themselves towards Professor Lavallén’s way of working, things are on the right track since after 10 days we are in first place. We’ve had some losses, but I think things will get better and we hope to finish the leading laps.

How is the Bryan Moya case progressing?

Negotiations are being made, mostly through his representative, looking for the possibility of reaching an agreement with the Zulia and I understand that the Angolan club is interested in it being resolved because they have been affected by this FIFA decision and we hope that by April 2-3 it can be resolved and that they can play again.

Will Olimpia help Bryan Moya financially?

In that we are, in conversations and trying to provide support within the capabilities of the club and hopefully joining efforts between August 1, Bryan and us can resolve this situation and continue playing with the team for much longer. Hopefully the debt will be paid off soon.

Regarding the Selection, a disastrous tie is closed. What evaluations do you have left of this process?

Unfortunately things did not turn out as we expected. We must take the time to analyze what is happening with our football, we all have a share in the blame as leaders, players, coaches and in general all football in the country, we must see how we analyze thoroughly to rectify the errors that have been committed and prepare for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and return because it is the desire of all of us who are involved.

Regardless of how these last three games end, is Bolillo Gómez still in front?

The contract is like that and there are situations that we must discuss with him, I reiterate, among all of us we must analyze and rectify if mistakes have been made and move towards a better process.

Are there possibilities to analyze what he did and think about bringing in another technician? Anything is possible. Nothing is written in stone, but the intention since he was hired is to be able to be in the tie, but they are situations that we will analyze in depth together and see what suits Honduran soccer.